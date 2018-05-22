Harden scores 30, Rockets even series at 2 games apiece

OAKLAND, Calif. — James Harden scored 30 points, Chris Paul had 27 and the Houston Rockets sustained the latest second-half flurry by Stephen Curry, evening the Western Conference finals at two games apiece with a 95-92 victory Tuesday night.

Curry scored 28 points and Kevin Durant added 27 points and 12 rebounds but the defending champions missed their final six shots from the floor and their NBA-record post-season winning streak at home ended at 16 games.

Paul rebounded Klay Thompson’s miss just before the final buzzer sounded for the first time and pounded the ball down in delight. A replay review ensued and it was determined Shaun Livingston fouled Paul before the game ended, so Paul made a free throw with 0.5 seconds left.

Curry couldn’t get off a final attempt before the buzzer.

Game 5 is Thursday night at Houston. Golden State will play its longest playoff round after closing out its first two playoff rounds in five games.

Previous story
Morales, Happ lead Jays past Angels and Toronto ends four-game losing skid

Just Posted

Convicted murderer has appeal tossed out

Mark Damien Lindsay was found guilty of second degree murder in Red Deer Court in 2016

Red Deer County rejects Pine Lake housing project expansion

Developers had hoped to boost number of units at Aspen Shores Estates to 87 from 44.

First responders and schools train to protect students

Red Deer RCMP, Emergency Services and schools partner for training

Red Deer public school gym teacher honoured with national award

Nancy McKeage is physical education specialist at Ecole Barrie Wilson School

Red Deer Players perform original script readings to widen membership

Theatre group still plans to stage a full fall production

WATCH: Ellis Bird Farm open for summer

There is something magical about the Ellis Bird Farm located outside of… Continue reading

Pipeline decision too close to chastise B.C. at western premiers meeting: Notley

EDMONTON — Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says while other western premiers meeting… Continue reading

B.C. files constitutional challenge of Alberta’s fuel restriction law

VICTORIA — The British Columbia government filed a constitutional lawsuit Tuesday countering… Continue reading

Parenting: Happy is more fun than perfect

Not always possible to please everyone all the time

Vehicle crashes into downtown Dollar Tree in Red Deer

The store was closed at the time

Innisfail resident wants to keep her backyard chickens: Kentucky, Baked, Crispy and Fried

If the woman gets her way, the town bylaw would have to be changed

Black bear kills dog that jumped out car window in Jasper National Park

JASPER, Alta. — A black bear is being watched in Jasper National… Continue reading

Watch: Videos of two shrieking lynx posted by Ontario couple go viral

An Ontario man who shot a viral video of two lynx shrieking… Continue reading

Royal wedding sermon on ‘love’ was about more than the marriage of Harry and Meghan

The sermon delivered at Saturday’s royal wedding was about the love shared… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month