Harris, Bighill, Rainey named top performers for Week 9 of CFL season

TORONTO — Ottawa quarterback Trevor Harris, Winnipeg linebacker Adam Bighill and B.C. running back Chris Rainey are the CFL top performers for Week 9.

Harris threw for a career-best 487 yards and a touchdown as the Redblacks solidified their hold on first place in the East Division with a 24-17 win over Montreal on Saturday.

Bighill had seven defensive tackles, including a sack, and a forced fumble to help Winnipeg to a last-minute 29-23 win over Hamilton on Friday.

Rainey had 135 punt return yards, including a 79-yard punt return touchdown, 50 kickoff return yards and 36 receiving yards in the Lions 31-23 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

