Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Andrew Harris celebrates his touchdown during first half CFL football action against the Toronto Argonauts, in Toronto on Saturday, July 21, 2018. Andrew Harris is ready to pound out the yards for what he hopes is another Winnipeg Blue Bombers victory, but the status of Toronto Argos running back James Wilder Jr. is still up in the air. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Harris hopes to continue recent rushing rampage in rematch with visiting Argos

WINNIPEG — Andrew Harris is hoping to enjoy two big celebrations at Investors Group Field this weekend.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers running back is ready to pound out the yards to try for a second straight victory over the Toronto Argonauts Friday night. He’ll then host a wedding social the next night at the stadium for himself and fiancee Carina Fiorentino.

“The biggest thing is getting the win (Friday) and Saturday will just continue the celebrations,” Harris said after the team’s Thursday walkthrough. “It’s just great to have it all in the same place.”

Harris heads into his big weekend on a tear, having rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games. A fourth would put him in second place on the team’s list behind Willard Reaves’ club-record eight in row in 1984.

“I just want to win the game,” said the 31-year-old Winnipeg native, who leads the league with 610 rushing yards off 95 carries. “That’s the biggest thing.”

Harris was a one-man wrecking crew when the Bombers (3-3) defeated the Argonauts (1-4) 38-20 last week.

His 177-yard output surpassed Toronto’s net offence of 165 yards. He rushed 27 times for a career-high 161 yards with one touchdown. He also caught two passes for 16 yards and one TD.

On the flipside, Argos running back James Wilder Jr. was held to three carries for minus two yards as Winnipeg built up an early lead.

There’s a chance last season’s CFL top rookie might not play. He left Wednesday’s practice with a leg injury and is still being evaluated.

“He felt something (in practice),” Toronto head coach Marc Trestman said after the team arrived in Winnipeg. “But he seems, just talking to him last night, taking to the doctors, we feel reasonably confident that he’ll be playing.”

Running back/kick returner Dexter McCluster also injured a leg in the same practice and was put on the six-game injured list Thursday. Martise Jackson will take his spot.

Trestman said the focus for his team’s offence this week is a better running game and pass protection for quarterback James Franklin, who took over after starter Ricky Ray suffered a serious neck injury on June 23.

“We’ve got to get better play and more efficient play out of our quarterback,” Trestman said. “That would be for anybody who’s playing. It starts there at the quarterback position.

“I think James has shown himself to be very resilient. He’s going through a growing process now in a new system with new verbiage and really his first time playing a lot of football.”

Franklin said it wasn’t disheartening that Harris had more yards than Toronto’s offence.

“It’s frustrating to think, ‘OK, I wish we would have put up more yards,’ ” he said. “I think personally I’m not like, ‘Oh no, it bothers me that he had more rushing yards than we had total yards.’

“But I mean we definitely need to do a better job of that, help our defence out because they made a lot of plays and they put us in really good positions.”

Harris and Fiorentino are getting married next April, and the groom-to-be said the decision to hold the their wedding social at Investors Group Field was easy.

“Because this is my home and no one’s ever done it,” he said, adding he’s footing the bill for expenses such as security.

The social, a Manitoba tradition, is a party marking a special event, with people buying tickets to attend and then dancing, drinking, snacking and purchasing tickets for a prize raffle.

Harris said he expects 1,800 to 2,000 friends, family, teammates and some football fans will party on one of the end concourses. Prizes will include a five-night stay at a Mexican villa and Winnipeg Jets tickets.

———

TORONTO (1-4) AT WINNIPEG (3-3)

Friday, Investors Group Field

POINT GETTERS — Winnipeg leads the league in points scored with 199, an average of 33.3 through six games. Toronto is eighth with 81 points, a 16.2 average through five games.

POOR STARTS — The last time the Argonauts started a season with a 1-5 record was in 2011, when they went 1-6 out of the gate.

CONSISTENT CATCHER — Bombers receiver Weston Dressler has caught a reception in 118 straight games, the eighth longest streak in CFL history after Craig Ellis’s 120 games in a row.

Previous story
Former player Gina Kingsbury takes over women’s team at Hockey Canada

Just Posted

Blacksmiths hammering steel during Lacombe Days

Blacksmiths will be making a lot of noise during Lacombe Days this… Continue reading

Keep your eye open for creeping bellflower

Noxious weed spreads in Red Deer

Concession services are coming to Servus Arena

Food and beverages will be available at Red Deer arena

Chinese students visit Wolf Creek Public Schools

Student ambassadors make visitors feel welcome

Red Deer Hospice Handbag Luncheon fundraiser set for Sept. 12

Tickets for bi-annual fundraiser go on sale Aug. 1

WATCH: Street party kicks off Lacombe Days

Central Alberta Youth Unlimited hosted the event Thursday night on 50 Street in the downtown

Gligic returns home to Glen Abbey, fires first-round 69 at RBC Canadian Open

OAKVILLE, Ont. — Michael Gligic has lined up hundreds of shots at… Continue reading

Letter warns UNESCO about Olympic impact in Banff National Park

CALGARY — A Canadian environmental group wants a United Nations agency to… Continue reading

Mutated strains of HIV in Saskatchewan causing illness quicker: study

AMSTERDAM — Research suggests mutated strains of HIV circulating in Saskatchewan are… Continue reading

Coke is hoping to turn free water machine into a cash stream

NEW YORK — Can a machine that dispenses water for free also… Continue reading

Cameco: uranium prices too low to restart McArthur River mine operation

SASKATOON — Cameco Corp. had to lay off hundreds of employees at… Continue reading

Oilsands companies upbeat about future as Q2 results reveal gains and setbacks

CALGARY — Higher oil prices and signs that pipelines will be built… Continue reading

Latest calf born to endangered killer whales dies off British Columbia

VANCOUVER — A female killer whale has been spotted in the waters… Continue reading

Michael Buble, Luisana Lopilato welcome baby girl

NEW YORK — Michael Buble and Luisana Lopilato are the now the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month