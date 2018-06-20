Canadian men’s national basketball team head coach Jay Triano speaks with reporters after practice in Richmond, B.C., on Wednesday June 20, 2018. Canada is scheduled to play China in the Pacific Rim Basketball Classic in Vancouver on Friday and in Victoria on Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Head coach Triano has the talent, just needs senior men’s basketball team to mesh

VANCOUVER — Head coach Jay Triano believes he has all the right pieces. The task ahead is figuring out how they fit together.

Triano is overseeing a two-day training camp before Canada’s national men’s basketball team faces China in a pair of games in preparation for its next round of World Cup Americas qualifying. The first game in the Pacific Rim Basketball Classic will be Friday night at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. The teams play again Sunday at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in Victoria.

The series will allow Canada to find its legs before World Cup qualifying resumes with games against the Dominican Republic June 29 at Toronto’s Ricoh Coliseum and the U.S. Virgin Islands July 2 at Ottawa’s TD Place Arena.

Among the 15 attending the camp are NBA regulars like Kelly Olynyk of the Miami Heat and Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies, plus players from the NBA G-League and teams in Europe. Also attending are high school stars R.J. Barrett of Mississauga, Ont., and Andrew Nembhard of Aurora, Ont.

“We have some young players,” Triano said after practice Wednesday. “We have two young kids that are just getting their feet wet with our national team, but they are going to be a part of our program for a long, long time.

“The games here we are going to try to figure out combinations and who can help us when we go back to Toronto for the qualifying games. It will be a little bit of experimentation. At the same time, we are going to try to win games and see who fits.”

Olynyk, the seven-foot centre who grew up in Kamloops, B.C., said everyone at the camp has proven they can play the game. Now they must get comfortable playing together.

“It just doesn’t happen over night,” Olynyk, who finished his first season of a four-year, US$50-million contract with Miami. “A bunch of us have played together before and that helps.

“It’s just trying to do it as quickly as possible, not make things too complicated, keep things pretty simple. For us it’s about getting quality time rather than quantity.”

The games will be Barrett’s first with the senior team. The six-foot-seven guard helped lead Canada to an upset win over the U.S. in last year’s FIBA U19 World Cup semifinal en route to a championship.

There already is speculation he could be the top pick in the 2019 NBA draft even before he’s played a game with NCAA powerhouse Duke University.

Rowan Barrett, the assistant GM and executive vice-president of Canada Basketball’s senior men’s program, said his son will face a steep learning curve playing with the national team.

“I expect it to be very difficult,” said Barrett. “You have grown men out here on the court who do this for a living and have been doing it for a number of years. The speed of the game is different, the physicality of the game is different. I expect this to be a challenge.”

R. J. Barrett was not made available for interviews Wednesday.

One star not at the camp is Andrew Wiggins, the first-overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft who went on to win rookie of the year with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Triano believes his still has plenty of talent to select a team.

“We’ve got a lot of good players in our country,” said Triano. “If somebody can’t make it, if somebody doesn’t play, the depth is why we’re a strong contender to be pretty darn good.”

Canada has a 3-1 record in Group D of the American Qualifiers which also consists of the Bahamas, Dominican Republic and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Each team faces the other three teams on a home and away basis with the top three teams from each group advancing to the second round.

Canada can secure first place in the group by beating the Dominican Republic by at least 12 points and scoring a win over the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next round of qualifying continues with games in September, November and February 2019.

The FIBA Basketball World Cup will be played Aug. 31 to Sept. 15, 2019. It will be the largest edition of the tournament with a record 32 participating teams playing 92 games over 16 days.

The last time Canada qualified for the World Cup was 2010.

Previous story
Redblacks O-line counted on to protect Harris from aggressive Riders defence
Next story
Brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo scores game’s lone goal in Portugal’s win over Morocco

Just Posted

Cannabis facility proposed for Clearwater County

Cannabis production facility proposed south of Caroline would produce 30,000 kg of cannabis a year

Two Central Alberta country singers are finalists in career-launching contest

They will attend music industry ‘boot camp’ this summer

83-year-old one of many rappelling down Red Deer’s Stantec building for Make-a-Wish Foundation

Second annual Rope-for-Hope event on July 21

Transit changes to aid Burman University students

An additional evening trip and student bus passes to be in place by fall

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

WATCH: Province, Maskwacis Cree Nations sign educational agreement

Funding and support will help the First Nations develop a Cree-based curriculum

Red Deer high school student psyched for SHAD

Lindsay Thurber’s Kaden Nivens will head to Newfoundland for the annual program in July

Red Deer College team tackles lack of Indigneous inclusion in research projects

A local college research team has completed a lengthy project examining the… Continue reading

Officials make case against parents accused of child abuse

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Prosecutors made their case Wednesday against a Southern California… Continue reading

Manitoba educational assistant sentenced to 3 1/5 years for sex with student

WINNIPEG — A former educational assistant in Winnipeg has been sentenced to… Continue reading

Conservatives can ‘win anywhere,’ Scheer says in welcoming Richard Martel

OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer welcomed the newest member of his… Continue reading

Fans grieve as detectives search for XXXTentacion’s killers

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. — For hours, the fans came in a steady… Continue reading

Canadian steel not a national security threat on its own: US commerce secretary

OTTAWA — The U.S. commerce secretary says Canada is not a national… Continue reading

Camargo lifts Braves over Blue Jays with first career grand slam

Braves 11 Blue Jays 4 TORONTO — Jaime Garcia is searching for… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month