Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman (77), of Sweden, celebrates his goal with Nikita Kucherov (86), Steven Stamkos (91), Ondrej Palat (18), and Dan Girardi (5) during the second period of Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference finals hockey playoff series against the Washington Capitals, Tuesday, May 15, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Hedman, Lightning beat Caps to cut East final deficit to 2-1

WASHINGTON — Victor Hedman scored his first goal of the playoffs and added two assists, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 36 saves to help the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final Tuesday night and cut their series deficit to 2-1.

Hedman had the primary assist on power-play goals by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov and was a key part of three big penalty kills that gave Tampa Bay some much-needed momentum. Determined to create the kind of shift he thought could turn the East final around after back-to-back home losses, the Norris Trophy finalist as the NHL’s top defenceman was one of the most dominant players on the ice and extended his point streak to eight games

Criticized for his play in the first two games against Washington, Vasilevskiy was on top of his game as the Capitals put 38 shots on net. Vasilevskiy made seven saves on the penalty kill alone to save a beleaguered unit that came in ranked 13th out of 16 playoff teams.

The Lightning would still like to cut down on the quality chances Vasilevskiy has to stop in Game 4 on Thursday and beyond, like the one Brett Connolly scored on after a turnover by Ondrej Palat. They also surrendered a 6-on-5 goal to Evgeny Kuznetsov with 3:02 left that made things interesting in the final minutes.

But the offensive depth that helped them get through the first two rounds in five games apiece returned with Hedman and Brayden Point scoring just Tampa Bay’s second and third even-strength goals in the series. Hedman now has a goal and 10 assists during his point streak.

Tampa Bay got two injury scares in the third period when Stamkos hobbled off after taking a slap shot from teammate Braydon Coburn in the right knee and Tyler Johnson was cross-checked by Michal Kempny. Stamkos and Johnson each returned minutes later to a game that included nastiness after whistles throughout.

Capitals goaltender Braden Holtby allowed four goals on 23 shots, though power-play one-timers by Stamkos and Kucherov were almost impossible to stop. The Lightning extended their streak of consecutive games with a power-play goal to seven and have 11 total in that time.

NOTES: C Lars Eller took three of Washington’s six penalties. … With his 10th career power-play goal, Stamkos tied Martin St. Louis for Tampa Bay’s playoff record. … Injured C Nicklas Backstrom (right hand) took part in the Capitals’ morning skate but missed his fourth consecutive game. Coach Barry Trotz continues to call Backstrom day-to-day. … Alex Ovechkin and Kuznetsov combined for 21 shots on goal. … Trotz set a franchise record by coaching his 54th playoff game with Washington.

Previous story
Jets head to Vegas confident they have what it takes to win in Sin City
Next story
Toronto native Joey Votto: “I don’t care almost at all about Canadian baseball”

Just Posted

Putting the patio back into Red Deer’s downtown

Ross Street Patio reopens Wednesday

Pet food donations sought by Red Deer’s Alberta Animal Services

Drive goes to June 7

Food Truck Fridays returns to Red Deer at new location

Weekly summer event sets up shop in the Carnival Cinemas parking lot

Learning to be a good tenant could help Red Deer’s homeless land accommodations

Free RentSmart program offered by CMHA

Wildlife hospital seeks province’s help

Medicine River Wildlife Centre seeks cash donations

WATCH: 2019 Canada Winter Games torch revealed

Red Deerians got their first look at the torch that will make… Continue reading

Hedman, Lightning beat Caps to cut East final deficit to 2-1

WASHINGTON — Victor Hedman scored his first goal of the playoffs and… Continue reading

April home sales drop to 7-year monthly low as mortgage rules continue to drag

TORONTO — April home sales dropped to a seven-year low for the… Continue reading

New Alberta parks create world’s largest boreal forest preserve: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says it is creating the world’s largest… Continue reading

Baby bibs, blankets contain toxins Canada banned in other products: report

Chemicals, known as PFAS, are used in non-stick surfaces and water-resistant fabrics

ABC says ‘Roseanne’ will concentrate on family, not politics

NEW YORK — Expect “Roseanne” to cool it on politics and concentrate… Continue reading

Comedian Howie Mandel says he helped boost Meghan Markle’s public profile

MONTREAL — Comedian Howie Mandel wants to take some of the credit… Continue reading

Facebook: We’re better at policing nudity than hate speech

SAN FRANCISCO — Getting rid of racist, sexist and other hateful remarks… Continue reading

7 governors sign letter backing Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and a group of… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month