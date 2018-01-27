Henderson lead Feng in windy LPGA Tour opener in Bahamas

Canada’s Brooke Henderson tees off on the fourth hole during the final round of the 2017 Canadian Pacific Women’s Open in Ottawa on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017. Two-time defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada shot a 5-under 67 on Friday for a share of first place after two rounds at the Cambia Portland Classic. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Canada’s Brooke Henderson birdied the par-5 18th hole and had a one-stroke lead over top-ranked Shanshan Feng on Saturday in the suspended second round of the wind-swept Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

Henderson of Smiths Falls, Ont., shot an even-par 73 to get to 5 under overall after two rounds and three days at the Ocean Club Golf Course in the event cut to 54 holes after wind wiped out play most of Friday.

Feng had nine holes left when play was suspended because of darkness. On her last hole, she birdied the 18th.

Lexi Thompson was 3 under along with Ryann O’Toole, Danielle Kang, Luna Sobron Galmes and Wei-Ling Hsu. Thompson and Sobron Galmes had 10 holes to play, and Hsu had nine left. O’Toole had a 69, and Kang shot 73.

Maude-Aimee Leblanc of Sherbrooke, Que,. was even through 12 holes and Hamilton’s Alena Sharp was 4 over through nine holes. Quebec City’s Anne-Catherine Tanguay finished her second round and was projected to miss the cut at 12 over.

The Associated Press