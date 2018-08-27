Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

Brooke Henderson joined an exclusive club on Sunday.

By winning the CP Canadian Women’s Open in Regina, the 20-year-old Smiths Falls, Ont., native became just the fourth Canadian since 1954 to win on home soil on one of the world’s top golf tours.

Here is a look at the three previous triumphs:

PAT FLETCHER — 1954 CANADIAN OPEN

The head professional at the Saskatoon Golf and Country Club posted a four-shot win over fellow Canadian Gord Brydson and American Bill Welch at Point Grey Golf and Country Club in Vancouver.

Fletcher finished the 72-hole event at four-under 280.

Fletcher was born in England, but raised in Victoria after moving there as a young child.

For his victory at the event, Fletcher took home US$3,200. Dustin Johnson, the winner of this year’s Canadian Open, earned $1.16 million.

No Canadian has won the men’s national championship since Fletcher, one of the most prominent droughts in Canadian sports.

Henderson snapped a 45-year Canadian dry spell at the women’s championship with her victory.

JOCELYNE BOURASSA — 1973 LA CANADIENNE

One year after capturing the LPGA Tour’s rookie of the year award, Bourassa won in her home province.

The native of Sherbrooke, Que., won the tournament now known as the CP Women’s Open in its first year at the Montreal Municipal Golf Club.

Bourassa beat out Judy Rankin on Sandra Haynie in a playoff after reaching that stage with a 25-foot birdie putt on the 18th.

All three shot 5-under 214 in the three round tourney.

It was Bourassa’s first and only LPGA win.

Bourassa earned $10,000 for the triumph. Henderson got a cheque for $337,500 after winning Sunday.

MIKE WEIR — 1999 AIR CANADA CHAMPIONSHIP

Weir’s first of eight PGA Tour wins came at the Northview Golf & Country Club in Surrey, B.C.

The native of Brights Grove, Ont., shot 7-under 64 in each of the final two rounds to finish at 18 under, two strokes better than Fred Funk.

“Right now, I’m even in a bit of a daze,” Weir said afterward. “Obviously, it’s unbelievable to win. I couldn’t create a better scenario.”

The highlight shot was an 159-yarder with an eight-iron for eagle on No. 14 in the final round.

The B.C.-based tournament’s seven-year run came to an end in 2002.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Ontario Blues defeat the Atlantic Rock to win the Canadian Rugby Championships
Next story
Anti-doping group moves to close loophole with lab in Kenya

Just Posted

Raising money and awareness for 54 hours in Red Deer

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics event

Suspect steals lottery tickets in Blackfalds

Blackfalds RCMP investigate

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner to announce Canadian Finals Rodeo for next five years

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner will be the voice of the Canadian Finals… Continue reading

Vehicle rollover on Taylor Drive in Red Deer

A vehicle rolled over in Red Deer Saturday morning. Emergency Services were… Continue reading

Chimney fire in Penhold early Saturday morning

There were no injuries and minimal damage in the incident

Cannons roar at Fort Normandeau Days

Red Deer area celebration of culture

Rain not enough to put out fire near Waterton Lakes National Park

WATERTON, Alta. — A Parks Canada spokesman says rain in the forecast… Continue reading

Gaming tournament shooting highlights security or lack of it

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A champion gamer’s decision to open fire Sunday afternoon… Continue reading

‘Baby steps’: Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player learns old skills after accident

CALGARY — Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos player Ryan Straschnitzki is on his hands… Continue reading

No bail for man charged with killing 3 women found in home

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man has pleaded not… Continue reading

France’s Macron urges Europe to take charge of own defence

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron pushed Monday for Europe to take… Continue reading

Growing pains: Quebec schools bursting at the seams, buildings in terrible shape

MONTREAL — Over the summer with the kids away, construction crews have… Continue reading

Climate change impact study coming for East Coast ferry ports, airports, bridge

HALIFAX — Ottawa has posted a tender asking engineering firms to assess… Continue reading

Security tight as man charged in Fredericton shootings appears in court

FREDERICTON — A man accused of killing two Fredericton police officers and… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month