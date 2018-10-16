Hernandez apologizes after criticizing quiet Dodgers fans

LOS ANGELES — Dodgers infielder Enrique Hernandez apologized Tuesday after complaining “the fans had no energy” during Los Angeles’ Game 3 loss in the NL Championship Series.

Hernandez tweeted a statement claiming his comments were taken out of context. He said he was “really frustrated” following a 4-0 loss to the Brewers on Monday night at Dodger Stadium. Los Angeles trails the best-of-seven series 2-1.

“We all know Kike is very emotional,” manager Dave Roberts said before Game 4. “I know he feels we’re all in it together as far as players, coaches, fans. His interaction with the fans is top-level, so I know he felt bad that it was kind of received that way.”

Hernandez said that “last night felt off” and “was just a weird day overall.” He said the Dodgers’ play in Game 3 was “unacceptable.”

“What I said last night doesn’t portray the way I truly feel about you guys!” he wrote. “You guys are the best fans in baseball.”

He also promised to deliver a better effort in Game 4 on Tuesday night.

Clayton Kershaw, who will start Game 5 on Wednesday, said if a team isn’t getting hits, it’s harder to create energy.

“You become flat because there’s not a lot of momentum going on when you’re not getting a lot of hits,” Kershaw said. “Guys on the bench that aren’t playing that day, maybe we need to do a better job of staying vocal and making sure these guys know we’re behind them and supporting them.”

Roberts said the fans who booed struggling catcher Yasmani Grandal had a right to do so, but said hearing it “is tough.”

“They want us to play well, and they have every right to expect that from us,” Roberts said.

Most Read