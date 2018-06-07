Hernandez scores winning run in 10th as Jays come back for win over Orioles

Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during third inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Thursday June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

Blue Jays 5 Orioles 4 (10 innings)

TORONTO — Aledmys Diaz drove in Teoscar Hernandez with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-4 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Hernandez led off the frame with a flare to shallow left-centre field. He stretched it into a double and came home when Diaz lashed a two-out single off Miguel Castro (1-2).

The Blue Jays forced extra innings with a three-run ninth off Baltimore reliever Brad Brach. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double and tied the game when he scored on a Kevin Pillar single.

Danny Barnes (2-1) worked an inning of scoreless relief for the win. The victory, Toronto’s second win in nine games, ended a two-game losing skid.

Baltimore fell to 19-42 on the season while the Blue Jays improved to 27-35.

Each team scored a run in the opening frame. Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly brought home Trey Mancini but leadoff hitter Curtis Granderson answered in the bottom half with his fifth homer of the year.

Toronto’s Jaime Garcia, coming off a season-worst five-out outing in his last start, was efficient over the next four innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Machado and Mark Trumbo hit singles and Jonathan Schoop was issued a two-out intentional walk to load the bases. Chris Davis worked a full count before striking out for a third straight time.

Baltimore starter David Hess held the Blue Jays to five hits, one earned run and two walks over six innings plus a batter. He had four strikeouts.

Garcia allowed one earned run, four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Austin Wynns gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when he went deep off Tyler Clippard for his first career homer. Danny Valencia and Trumbo added solo homers in the eighth off John Axford.

Valencia’s sixth homer of the year landed in the second-level standing-room section above the wall in centre field. Trumbo hit a liner with an exit velocity estimated at an impressive 109 miles per hour for his third homer of the season.

In the ninth, Brach issued a one-out walk to Luke Maile and Diaz followed with a double before Grichuk’s two-run double. Devon Travis walked before Pillar delivered his RBI single to tie the game.

Castro relieved Brach and got Yangervis Solarte to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Announced attendance was 24,494. The game took three hours 13 minutes to play.

Notes: Blue Jays blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday by the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He left a game Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. The team has not revealed specifics but the injury is not believed to be serious. … Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman, currently on the DL with a shoulder injury, is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Friday in Dunedin. … Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson took ground balls at third base before batting practice. He’s eligible for activation from the DL (calf) on Friday. … Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ (7-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-7, 5.02).