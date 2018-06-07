Toronto Blue Jays’ Randal Grichuk hits a double against the Baltimore Orioles during third inning MLB baseball action in Toronto on Thursday June 7, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker

Hernandez scores winning run in 10th as Jays come back for win over Orioles

Blue Jays 5 Orioles 4 (10 innings)

TORONTO — Aledmys Diaz drove in Teoscar Hernandez with the winning run in the 10th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-4 comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night at Rogers Centre.

Hernandez led off the frame with a flare to shallow left-centre field. He stretched it into a double and came home when Diaz lashed a two-out single off Miguel Castro (1-2).

The Blue Jays forced extra innings with a three-run ninth off Baltimore reliever Brad Brach. Randal Grichuk hit a two-run double and tied the game when he scored on a Kevin Pillar single.

Danny Barnes (2-1) worked an inning of scoreless relief for the win. The victory, Toronto’s second win in nine games, ended a two-game losing skid.

Baltimore fell to 19-42 on the season while the Blue Jays improved to 27-35.

Each team scored a run in the opening frame. Manny Machado’s sacrifice fly brought home Trey Mancini but leadoff hitter Curtis Granderson answered in the bottom half with his fifth homer of the year.

Toronto’s Jaime Garcia, coming off a season-worst five-out outing in his last start, was efficient over the next four innings before running into trouble in the sixth.

Machado and Mark Trumbo hit singles and Jonathan Schoop was issued a two-out intentional walk to load the bases. Chris Davis worked a full count before striking out for a third straight time.

Baltimore starter David Hess held the Blue Jays to five hits, one earned run and two walks over six innings plus a batter. He had four strikeouts.

Garcia allowed one earned run, four hits and three walks while striking out six.

Austin Wynns gave Baltimore a 2-1 lead in the seventh inning when he went deep off Tyler Clippard for his first career homer. Danny Valencia and Trumbo added solo homers in the eighth off John Axford.

Valencia’s sixth homer of the year landed in the second-level standing-room section above the wall in centre field. Trumbo hit a liner with an exit velocity estimated at an impressive 109 miles per hour for his third homer of the season.

In the ninth, Brach issued a one-out walk to Luke Maile and Diaz followed with a double before Grichuk’s two-run double. Devon Travis walked before Pillar delivered his RBI single to tie the game.

Castro relieved Brach and got Yangervis Solarte to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Announced attendance was 24,494. The game took three hours 13 minutes to play.

Notes: Blue Jays blue-chip prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was placed on the seven-day disabled list Thursday by the double-A New Hampshire Fisher Cats. He left a game Wednesday with an apparent leg injury. The team has not revealed specifics but the injury is not believed to be serious. … Toronto right-hander Marcus Stroman, currently on the DL with a shoulder injury, is scheduled to throw a three-inning simulated game Friday in Dunedin. … Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson took ground balls at third base before batting practice. He’s eligible for activation from the DL (calf) on Friday. … Blue Jays left-hander J.A. Happ (7-3, 4.08 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night against right-hander Andrew Cashner (2-7, 5.02).

Previous story
Nadal and Halep soar into French Open semifinals
Next story
LaVigne and Larsen named Lightning Athletes of the Year

Just Posted

WATCH: Red Deer mayor recognizes dozens of citizens

Mayor’s Recognition Awards were held Thursday at the Sheraton Hotel

Supreme Court won’t hear case of convicted Innisfail bomber

Financial advisor serving life sentence for death of former client

WATCH: Sylvan Lakes celebrates opening of new ambulatory care centre

Residents fought since 2011 for a local treatment centre for minor, urgent health problems

Donations being collected for families affected by fatal crash

GoFundMe page set up to help five families from Maskwacis

WATCH: Red Deer walks a mile in her shoes to support the Women’s Outreach

Men wear high heels to raise funds for charity

WATCH: Mulder receives Lifetime Achievement Award

2018 Women of Excellence Awards held Wednesday at Sheraton Hotel in Red Deer

Heat warning in effect for Red Deer, Central Alberta

A large swath of Central Alberta is feeling the heat as temperatures… Continue reading

PHOTOS: It’s yard sale season in Red Deer

Homeowners on Botterill Crescent in Red Deer had a neighbourhood garage sale Thursday

Calgary to allow festivals to set up tents where cannabis can be consumed

CALGARY — The City of Calgary will allow festivals to set up… Continue reading

Environmentalist David Suzuki receives honorary degree from Alberta university

EDMONTON — Human beings are a “tectonic force” shaping nearly every facet… Continue reading

Another group of residents seeks to sue CP Rail over Lac-Megantic rail disaster

MONTREAL — A new group of mostly Lac-Megantic residents is seeking authorization… Continue reading

Defence chief looking at ways to speed up military inquiries into deaths

OTTAWA — The military’s top general says he is not satisfied with… Continue reading

Woman charged in drug trafficking operation at Innisfail bar

Appears in court on July 27

Looking to the sky: B.C. company says it is sucking carbon from air, making fuel

It sounds like spinning straw into gold: suck carbon dioxide from the… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month