High school football team honours slain quarterback, breaks championship drought

WINNIPEG — A layer of snow covered the field as the St. John’s Tigers fought off the opposition to win a high school football championship and keep a promise for a former quarterback who was murdered.

The last time the Tigers played on Investors Group Field in Winnipeg was in 2016 when Jordan Thomas was the quarterback. The team fell short in that championship game, losing 35-32 to Kildonan East Rivers.

It was Thomas’ last game.

The 18-year-old football player was stabbed to death in a schoolyard the next year as he walked home with his brother. Another teenager was convicted for the murder.

So, at the start of this season, his teammates made a promise: They would do their best to bring the championship home for Thomas.

“I constantly talk to our players how the team is a family and when you become a part of the Tiger football team you are bonded with the players for life,” said head coach Grant McMillan.

It was a close game Thursday night, with the Elmwood Giants and the Tigers putting everything on the grass.

In the last few plays, the Giants had to push the field.

But the Tigers had a plan called the victory formation.

Their bright orange jerseys standing out on the snow-covered grass, a Tigers player intercepted a Giants’ pass, snapped the ball, and put a knee down to win the game 13-10.

The nail-biting win officially broke a 38-year championship drought for the team — and fulfilled their promise.

“It felt like we had a thirteenth man on the field, like (Thomas) was watching over us and he was helping us,” said middle linebacker Nick Wakos, 17.

“It was really an astonishing feeling.”

When Wakos joined the Tigers he said Thomas was a mentor to him and many of the other players. So, when it came time to take a photo with the championship banner, the team decided to lay down the No. 7 jersey — Thomas’ jersey — in front.

“It felt great to have that jersey with us because we knew that he was shining down on us and smiling at us while we were playing that day,” Wakos said. “I feel absolutely honoured to say that we fulfilled that promise for Jordan.”

The Tigers are one of the founding teams within the Winnipeg High School Football League in 1933. But, until this week, they had only picked up 10 championships — the last one in 1980.

McMillan said one of the reasons was the changing demographics of the North End neighbourhood. In recent years, many of the students didn’t grow up watching football and weren’t interested.

There were also socioeconomic factors for why the sport wasn’t attracting players. Some students couldn’t afford the equipment or travel expenses.

But McMillan said that’s not the full story of their school or team.

In his 12 years at the school, there has been a big effort to get kids involved and he’s watched it ripple through the community.

“The beautiful thing for me in this process is how the school and the community have been impacted by the success we are having,” he said, adding the stands were packed with supporters and former Tigers’ players during the championship game.

Of the 28 players in Grade 9 to Grade 12 that put on the Tigers jersey for a game, MacMillan figured more than half are Indigenous. Many others are from immigrant families and other minority groups.

“We would, in my opinion, be one of the most culturally diverse teams, which is a representation of our school,” he said.

The championship game was Wakos’ last as a Tiger, but he won’t be getting rid of his cleats. He still throws the ball around working with the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre and hopes to play with the St. James Rods Football Club after graduation.

But he’ll never forget what it felt like to end the infamous Tigers’ drought.

“We all described it as one of our best days ever,” said Wako. “There was no day that was better than that.”

Previous story
Queens earn second straight win over SAIT
Next story
Czechs beat defending champion US 3-0 in Fed Cup final

Just Posted

Remembrance Day services brought to Red Deer seniors

Many veterans and veteran widows can’t make it to Remembrance Day ceremonies due to old age

Canadians mark Remembrance Day, 100 years since end of First World War

OTTAWA — A tightly packed crowd has gathered in the nation’s capital… Continue reading

A cost breakdown of Calgary hosting 2026 Winter Games should city bid and win

CALGARY — A quick look at estimated costs for Calgary and Canmore,… Continue reading

Eyes on Surrey, B.C., as it moves to replace RCMP with local police force

SURREY, B.C. — Anti-gang advocate Sukhi Sandhu says he will be watching… Continue reading

Proposed safe drug consumption service goes to public meeting Tuesday

Pros and cons will be heard by city council at 6 p.m.

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Trudeau visits Vimy ahead of world leaders gathering to mark historic armistice

VIMY RIDGE, France — The iconic monument at Vimy Ridge served Saturday… Continue reading

Bizarro world: Midterms offer little clarity on fate of USMCA, tariff dispute

WASHINGTON — If the midterm elections were supposed to wipe clear the… Continue reading

Tsilhqot’in and Ottawa to sign financial deal as part of new relationship: chief

WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. — The leader of Canada’s first Indigenous group to… Continue reading

High school football team honours slain quarterback, breaks championship drought

WINNIPEG — A layer of snow covered the field as the St.… Continue reading

Indigenous women coerced into sterilizations across Canada: senator

OTTAWA — When she was 17 years old, Liz was coerced by… Continue reading

Olympic decision time for Calgarians in 2026 plebiscite

CALGARY — Calgarians will make important choices on behalf of their province… Continue reading

Deadly fire levelled Paradise, California, in less than a day

PARADISE, Calif. — No one is left in Paradise. Abandoned, charred vehicles… Continue reading

No winning ticket for Friday’s $50 million Lotto Max jackpot

TORONTO — There was no winning ticket for the $50 million jackpot… Continue reading

Most Read