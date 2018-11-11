Highlights: Johnson with OT winner, Rebels come-from-behind to win in Swift Current

Reese Johnson put on a cape and came to the Red Deer Rebels rescue Sunday.

The captain scored five-hole on Swift Current Broncos goalie Joel Hofer just a minute into overtime to give Red Deer a 3-2 victory in Swift Current.

Red Deer managed to send the 2,319 fans at the I-Plex home especially disappointed after Swift Current had a 2-0 lead through just 21 minutes of the game.

“I thought all night we played well, just the last two periods we were really good. We really pushed the pace and we made plays. Their goalie played extremely well. Our goalie didn’t get a lot of work, but when he did he made saves,”said Red Deer Rebels GM/ head coach Brent Sutter.

“Good comeback, down two on the road and you battle back and we fought to win it in overtime. The chances we had we just couldn’t capitalize on.”

Johnson stepping up to get the game winner in a come-from-behind win was big, especially in the absence of Rebels leading scorer Brandon Hagel, who missed the game with an injury.

“If it was playoffs, he would have played. Just sore, we just felt it was best to give him a day,” Sutter noted.

Swift Current forward Ben King opened the scoring at 7:06 of the first with a shot that eluded a screened Byron Fancy.

It was an especially tough start for the Rebels rookie goalie, making just his third appearance of the season. His last game was Oct. 24 against the Medicine Hat Tigers and his only win on the year came against the Broncos on Sept. 29. Fancy finished the game with 15 saves.

The second Broncos’ goal, just 40 seconds into the second period seemed to spark Red Deer.

They scored 47 seconds later when Zac Smith notched his third of the year high glove over Hofer after some strong offensive zone pressure.

“It was a big goal to make it 2-1. It was right after they made it 2-0 and it kept us right there,” Sutter said.

“Those kind of games are scary, you play well but their goalie is playing extremely well. But we found a way and that’s what you need to do. You have games like this where you need to find ways to win.”

Red Deer proceeded to pepper Hofer for the entire second period, including on three power-play opportunities but couldn’t beat the young netminder.

That was until the final minute of the frame when Josh Tarzwell blistered a wrist shot stick side to tie the game at two.

Tarzwell, who was double shifted most of the night earned the praise of his coach.

“Some guys got to play in different holes in the lineup,” Sutter said, adding that rookie Dallon Melin also had a strong night playing top nine minutes.

“(Tarzwell) had a good game, he didn’t play power play because we double shifted him all night. Great for him and his confidence. I thought five-on-five he played well, different role for him.”

Red Deer outshot Swift Current 19-3 in the second and 39-8 through the final 40 minutes and into overtime.

With the win, the Rebels picked up four of six points on a tough three-in-three road trip through the prairies and improved to 13-5-1. They also moved into first in the Central Division, ahead of the Edmonton Oil Kings and they still have two games in hand.

“Good little trip, anytime you can get more points than games you play, it’s always good,” Sutter said.

Hagel is day-to-day but is expected back this week.

The Rebels will next play at home on Nov. 16 against the Kelowna Rockets.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter