Hometown hero Jett Grande wins lightweight title at Havoc FC 12

Local MMA product Jett Grande put on a show for the hometown fans and captured the lightweight belt in Havoc FC 12 Friday night at the Sheraton.

Grande, 19, won the vacant amateur title over Sean Michaels in a unanimous decision and ran his record to 4-0 with the victory.

After going the full five rounds in a gritty bout, Jett Grande is the new @HavocFight amateur lightweight champ, earning a unanimous decision victory over Sean Michaels. #HavocFC12 #HavocFightingChampionship pic.twitter.com/Eu820tpEzd — MMA Empire (@mmaempirecanada) December 9, 2017

The night featured two other title fights, with Justin Basra submitting Randy Turner with a rear naked choke to earn the pro bantamweight title, while Dustin Joynson took down Grayson Wells the same way in the second round of the heavyweight title bout.

The main event of @HavocFight 12 is in the books and there's a NEW heavyweight champion! @JoynsonMMA defeats Grayson Wells by submission via rear naked choke at 4:54 of the 2nd round. #HavocFC12 #HAVOC pic.twitter.com/9Fgj1RkLCN — MMA Empire (@mmaempirecanada) December 9, 2017

In the first pro fight of the night, Patrich Gionette won with a triangle choke at 1:52 of the second round over Trenton Rowell.

Dean Thiessen opened the evening with a unanimous decision victory over Scott Bouchard. In the second bout, Peter Janssen defeated Patrick Leblanc. Sami Bieri won with a second-round TKO against Hassan Shtay in an amateur featherweight bout.



