Grayson Wells was unable to defend his heavyweight title at Havoc FC 12 on Friday night. (File photo)

Hometown hero Jett Grande wins lightweight title at Havoc FC 12

Local MMA product Jett Grande put on a show for the hometown fans and captured the lightweight belt in Havoc FC 12 Friday night at the Sheraton.

Grande, 19, won the vacant amateur title over Sean Michaels in a unanimous decision and ran his record to 4-0 with the victory.

The night featured two other title fights, with Justin Basra submitting Randy Turner with a rear naked choke to earn the pro bantamweight title, while Dustin Joynson took down Grayson Wells the same way in the second round of the heavyweight title bout.

In the first pro fight of the night, Patrich Gionette won with a triangle choke at 1:52 of the second round over Trenton Rowell.

Dean Thiessen opened the evening with a unanimous decision victory over Scott Bouchard. In the second bout, Peter Janssen defeated Patrick Leblanc. Sami Bieri won with a second-round TKO against Hassan Shtay in an amateur featherweight bout.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer’s Tanner Lomsnes lighting up NCAA
Next story
Altidore the hero again as Toronto FC wins MLS Cup, avenges 2016 loss to Seattle

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

Watch: Red Deer Mitsubishi gives car to family so they can get nine-year-old to cancer treatment appointments

Getting from Wetaskiwin to Edmonton for cancer treatment in an old, broken… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month