Former national team goalkeeper Solo says she‚Äôs running for president of U.S. Soccer. Solo made the announcement Thursday night, Dec. 7, 2017, on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the October failure of the U.S. men’s team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)

Hope Solo is running for president of US Soccer

Hope Solo is running for president of the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The former U.S. Olympic and World Cup goalkeeper announced her candidacy Thursday night on Facebook. It comes less than a week after current U.S. Soccer Federation President Sunil Gulati said he will not seek a fourth term. His decision came in the wake of the recent failure of the U.S. men’s team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

The 36-year-old Solo anchored the U.S. team in goal during its 2015 Women’s World Cup championship run.

“I know exactly what U.S. Soccer needs to do, I know exactly how to do it, and I possess the fortitude to get it done,” Solo said in her post. “I have always been willing to sacrifice for what I believe in and I believe there is no greater sacrifice then fighting for equal opportunity, integrity and honesty, especially in an organization like the USSF that could give so much more to our communities across the nation.”

She brings a crowded field to nine candidates. She is the second woman to announce a bid for the job, joining Soccer United Marketing President Kathy Carter.

Her tenure with the national team ended following the Rio Olympics, when the Americans were ousted by Sweden in the quarterfinals. Afterward, Solo called the Swedish team “cowards” for their defensive style of play.

She was suspended from the team shortly thereafter and has not returned. Solo made 202 total appearances with the national team, with 153 wins and an international-record 102 shutouts.

She’s also been dogged by several off-the-field controversies. Those include a domestic violence case stemming from a 2014 altercation at a family member’s home in Washington state.

Other U.S. Soccer Federation candidates include former national team players Paul Caligiuri, Eric Wynalda and Kyle Martino. They’re joined by USSF vice-president Carlos Cordeiro, Boston lawyer Steve Gans, New York lawyer Michael Winograd and Paul LaPointe, Northeast Conference manager of the United Premier Soccer League.

The election will be held in February.

Solo said she is campaigning on four core principles: to create a winning culture in U.S. Soccer, starting with youth development; to push for equal pay for the women’s national team and all women within U.S. Soccer; to address the “pay-to-play” model and make soccer accessible to all; and stress transparency within the federation.

“What we have lost in America is belief in our system, in our coaches, in our talent pool, and in the governance of US Soccer,” she said. “We now must refocus our goals and come together as a soccer community to bring about the changes we desire.”

The 58-year-old Gulati had been a driving force in the USSF for more than 30 years. During that time, the U.S. won the women’s World Cup in 1991, 1999 and 2015. He helped put together the successful bid that brought the 1994 World Cup to the U.S. and served as executive vice-president and chief international officer of the U.S. organizers for the tournament.

He was deputy commissioner of Major League Soccer from its launch until 1999; and president of Kraft Soccer Properties, which operates the New England Revolution of MLS.

Gulati was a unanimous pick in March 2006 to succeed Bob Contiguglia, who served two terms. Gulati replaced Chuck Blazer on FIFA’s executive committee in 2013 and continues to serve on the renamed FIFA council. He also is chairman of the joint U.S-Mexico-Canada bid committee, hoping FIFA will pick North America to host the 2026 World Cup.

Previous story
NHL salary cap expected to rise to between $78M and $82M next season
Next story
MLS Cup teams ready to play, tired of pre-game media, hype and hoopla

Just Posted

Red Deer rallies around shop that was target of smash and grab robbery

LVs Vinyl Cafe is getting back on its feet thanks to the overwhelming support of residents

Home for LGBTQ+ youth to open soon

First two teens to take part in Haven project expected to move in before Christmas

Bower home a beacon of Christmas spirit in Red Deer

The Martin family in Bower takes Christmas seriously. Walking the path to… Continue reading

Bringing outdoor rinks to Red Deer for 20 years

Watching skaters having fun on the outdoor rinks always brings a smile… Continue reading

Flu numbers climbing sharply

The number of flu cases in Alberta has jumped over the last several weeks

WATCH: Santa donates blood on behalf of Lacombe family

With a little help from Old Saint Nick, Parker Berry is giving… Continue reading

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Gord Bamford Foundation adds more beneficiaries

The Gord Bamford Foundation has added more names of charities that will… Continue reading

Red Deer astronomer witnesses unknown object in the sky on Tuesday

It could be space junk in our atmosphere, says the expert

Red Deerians tax scam victims out thousands of dollars each

In the last few days Red Deer RCMP has received 30 tax scam reports

Rimbey RCMP investigate two vehicles set on fire

Two vehicles set on fire in the middle of the night

WATCH: Red Deer couple displays 86 Christmas trees for the love of animals

They raised $5K at their Christmas party on Saturday

Six Red Deer locations to be considered for supervised drug consumption site

Public hearing will be held on Dec. 19 in council chambers

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month