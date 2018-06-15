Trevor Pare died Thursday after a lifelong battle against Pompe Disease. (Photo contributed by the Red Deer Rebels)

Lifelong Rebels fan with Pompe Disease dies

Trevor Pare, who never missed a games, died Thursday

The Red Deer Rebels have lost one of their biggest fans.

Trevor Pare died Thursday after a lifelong battle against Pompe Disease, a disorder that damages muscle and nerve cells throughout the body.

“We’d like to extend our sympathies to the Pare family on the passing of lifelong fan Trevor,” the Red Deer Rebels said on Twitter Friday. “Trevor didn’t have an easy life, but he never missed a game! RIP friend.”

Pare was one of the Canadian Association of Pompe’s founding members. The association announced Pare’s death on Facebook Thursday.

His incredible passion for hockey “and the grace with which he lived with the disease are the things that I’ll remember most,” the Facebook post said.

The association’s post said Pare’s mother Linda has asked people make a donation in her son’s name, in lieu of flowers.

For more information on how to donate, visit www.pompecanada.com.


