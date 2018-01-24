Hughes and Greene featured in Women in Winter Sports stamp series

OTTAWA — Olympic skiing champion Nancy Greene and multisport star Clara Hughes are among the athletes featured in Canada Post’s new Women in Winter Sports stamp series.

Cross-country skiing twins Sharon and Shirley Firth, wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet and Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette are also honoured in the new batch of stamps, which were unveiled Wednesday.

The five stamps include candid photos with action shots.

Greene competed at the Squaw Valley Olympics in 1960, the Innsbruck Games in 1964 and in Grenoble in 1968, winning gold and silver medals. Voted the Canadian Press Female Athlete of the 20th Century, Greene won 17 Canadian titles, 13 World Cup golds and three U.S. ski championships.

Hughes is the only athlete in history to win multiple medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. In six Olympic appearances, she collected one gold, one silver and four bronze in cycling and speedskating.

The Firth sisters competed in four Olympics and four world championships, dominating their sport in Canada from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. They won 79 medals at the national championships, including 48 Canadian titles.

Gaudet is the world’s most decorated wheelchair curler with three Paralympic gold medals and three world titles.

Goyette scored more than 100 career goals and dominated women’s hockey into her 40s. She won two Olympic gold medals and a silver, as well as eight gold medals at the women’s world championships.