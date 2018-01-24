Hughes and Greene featured in Women in Winter Sports stamp series

OTTAWA — Olympic skiing champion Nancy Greene and multisport star Clara Hughes are among the athletes featured in Canada Post’s new Women in Winter Sports stamp series.

Cross-country skiing twins Sharon and Shirley Firth, wheelchair curler Sonja Gaudet and Hockey Hall of Famer Danielle Goyette are also honoured in the new batch of stamps, which were unveiled Wednesday.

The five stamps include candid photos with action shots.

Greene competed at the Squaw Valley Olympics in 1960, the Innsbruck Games in 1964 and in Grenoble in 1968, winning gold and silver medals. Voted the Canadian Press Female Athlete of the 20th Century, Greene won 17 Canadian titles, 13 World Cup golds and three U.S. ski championships.

Hughes is the only athlete in history to win multiple medals at both the Summer and Winter Olympics. In six Olympic appearances, she collected one gold, one silver and four bronze in cycling and speedskating.

The Firth sisters competed in four Olympics and four world championships, dominating their sport in Canada from the late 1960s to the mid-1980s. They won 79 medals at the national championships, including 48 Canadian titles.

Gaudet is the world’s most decorated wheelchair curler with three Paralympic gold medals and three world titles.

Goyette scored more than 100 career goals and dominated women’s hockey into her 40s. She won two Olympic gold medals and a silver, as well as eight gold medals at the women’s world championships.

Previous story
Legendary hockey writer Red Fisher remembered for demanding excellence
Next story
Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Just Posted

Red Deer-Mountain View MP Dreeshen to hold rural crime meeting

Like many of his Alberta caucus colleagues, Earl Dreeshen is spending the… Continue reading

Water advisory nearing four month mark on Sunchild First Nation

It’s been nearly four months since some people on the Sunchild First… Continue reading

Red Deer artist is educating Calgary students about the Blackfoot culture

Ryan Jason Allen Willert is painting murals at two schools

Local music promoter to introduce Hall-of-Fame inductee Ian Tyson

Alberta Country Music Awards will be held Sunday in Red Deer

Sylvan Lake moves to ensure future water supply

Town’s drinking water comes from wells that were able to handle population of 18,000

Watch: Red Deer woman target of robbery in broad daylight, near police station

He looked me in the eye and said ‘I am going to kill you.’

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month