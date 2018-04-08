Humboldt Broncos assistant coach died in team bus crash

HUMBOLDT, Sask. — An assistant coach with the Humboldt Broncos is among the 15 people killed after a collision between a truck and a bus carrying the junior hockey team in Saskatchewan.

Mark Cross of Strasbourgh, Sask., was on the bus as it travelled to a playoff game Friday in Nipawin.

Graeme Cross says in an online tribute that his cousin was a caring and generous young man with an amazing smile.

RCMP have not released the names of the dead, but some have been confirmed by family members and others.

Those killed include head coach Darcy Haugan, captain Logan Schatz, forwards Jaxon Joseph and Logan Hunter, and defencemen Stephen Wack, Adam Herold and Xavier Labelle.

The bus driver, Glen Doerksen with Charlie’s Charters, also died in the crash, along with play-by-play radio announcer Tyler Bieber and statistics collector Brody Hinz.

Mounties have said 14 others on the bus were injured.

A vigil is scheduled for tonight in Humboldt.