Humboldt Broncos bus crash survivor joins Red Deer Optimist Chiefs as assistant coach

Olds’ Graysen Cameron will join the coaching for the 2018-19 season

A Humboldt Broncos player who was injured in a horrific bus crash in Saskatchewan has become an assistant coach for the Red Deer Optimist Chiefs.

Graysen Cameron, a 19-year old forward from Olds, has decided to join the top-tier, AAA hockey team in the Alberta Midget Hockey League in the upcoming season.

READ MORE: Olds hockey player reportedly OK after Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The team made the announcement on Twitter.

The team said it’s thrilled to have Cameron, who played with the Chiefs from 2015 to 2017 before joining the Broncos.

“We are looking forward to helping him further his hockey career,” the tweet said.

Cameron, who retweeted the announcement, was one of 13 players injured April 6 when Humboldt’s junior hockey team bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

Sixteen people were killed in the bus crash.

Joining Cameron on the bench is head coach Doug Quinn, assistant coaches Al Parada, Stephen Pattison, Rob Hamill and Mike Moller, goalie coach Peter Friedstat and trainer Jeff Wallace.

