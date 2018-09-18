Grade 10 golfer Alex Gerrard from Hunting Hills High School earned individual gold on Monday at the 2018 Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 3A/4A Golf Championships. (Contributed photo)

Hunting Hills Lighting golf team capture zone gold

Alex Gerrard finished first and Cole Bergheim was second

A pair of Hunting Hills Lightning teammates took charge at the 2018 Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 3A/4A Zone Golf Championships.

Grade 10 golfers Alex Gerrard and Cole Bergheim battled to the bitter end and it took three playoff holes to determine a winner at Alberta Springs on Monday.

They each carded a 73 over 18 holes before Gerrard earned gold on the third playoff hole with a birdie.

Grade 12 Nathan Bettesworth fired an 83 and Kolbe Blackburn shot 88 to help the Lightning earn a team title. All four players combined to score a total of 222, which was three-over-par.

With the win, they advanced to the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Provincial Championships in Bragg Creek on Sept. 24 and 25.


Grade 10 golfer Cole Bergheim picked up silver for Hunting Hills High School at the 2018 Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 3A/4A Golf Championships on Monday.(Contributed photo)

The Hunting Hills Lightning Golf Team earned gold at the 2018 Central Alberta Schools Athletic Association 3A/4A Golf Championships at Alberta Springs on Monday. From left to right: Alex Gerrard, Cole Bergheim, Kolbe Blackburn and Nathan Bettesworth helped the Lightning qualify for provincials on Sept. 24 and 25. (Contributed photo)

