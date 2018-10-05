Hunting Hills Lightning football edge Holy Trinty Academy in exhibition play

Hunting Hills Lightning player Evan Stahl had an interception return for a touchdown in a win against the Holy Trinty Academy Thursday in Okotoks. (Advocate file photo)

The Hunting Hills Lightning kept rolling in high school football exhibition play Thursday night.

Behind some strong defensive play, the Lightning topped the Holy Trinty Academy 19-7 in Okotoks. Holy Trinty was the number six ranked Tier II high school football team in the province by Football Alberta heading into the game. The Lightning were eighth. Last weekend Hunting Hills topped the Lindsay Thurber Raiders 24-17.

The Lightning scored three safeties in the victory Thursday and forced nine turnovers. Evan Stahl had an interception return for a touchdown and Carson Gurski hit two field goals to help earn the win.

Central Alberta High School League play restarts after Thanksgiving, with the Lightning squaring off against the Lacombe Rams on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. at Great Chief Park and the Notre Dame Cougars playing the Lindsay Thurber Raiders at 7:30 p.m.



