Hunting Hills Lightning player Evan Stahl had an interception return for a touchdown in a win against the Holy Trinty Academy Thursday in Okotoks. (Advocate file photo)

Hunting Hills Lightning football edge Holy Trinty Academy in exhibition play

The Hunting Hills Lightning kept rolling in high school football exhibition play Thursday night.

Behind some strong defensive play, the Lightning topped the Holy Trinty Academy 19-7 in Okotoks. Holy Trinty was the number six ranked Tier II high school football team in the province by Football Alberta heading into the game. The Lightning were eighth. Last weekend Hunting Hills topped the Lindsay Thurber Raiders 24-17.

The Lightning scored three safeties in the victory Thursday and forced nine turnovers. Evan Stahl had an interception return for a touchdown and Carson Gurski hit two field goals to help earn the win.

Central Alberta High School League play restarts after Thanksgiving, with the Lightning squaring off against the Lacombe Rams on Oct. 14 at 4 p.m. at Great Chief Park and the Notre Dame Cougars playing the Lindsay Thurber Raiders at 7:30 p.m.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trump takes credit for helping NFL with Canada
Next story
NHLPA files appeal of Wilson’s 20-game suspension

Just Posted

Rocktober wants to show minerals and gems rock

An event in Red Deer aims to show Central Albertans minerals and… Continue reading

Poll: Do you think Canada came out a winner in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement?

It came down to the 11th hour but Canada and the U.S.… Continue reading

PHOTO: Forging ahead to finish work on the Games plaza

Work is well underway on the 2019 Canada Winter Games Celebration Plaza… Continue reading

Calgary Olympics would offer opportunies for Red Deer

Red Deer’s 2019 Canada Winter Games know-how could come in handy for Olympic organizers

Naked man spotted in Red Deer Thursday

A naked man was spotted in Red Deer Thursday morning. Red Deer… Continue reading

WATCH: Turkey Trot at Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer

Father Henri Voisin School in Red Deer held its annual Turkey Trot… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad in all-shares white knight merger

CALGARY — Canada’s largest contract drilling company is moving to solidify its… Continue reading

Canadians voted for a carbon tax, Trudeau says as provincial blowback grows

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians gave his government a… Continue reading

New Brunswick still deadlocked after recounts confirm results in three ridings

FREDERICTON — The recounts are in, but New Brunswick is no closer… Continue reading

All-party board orders conciliation, harassment training for Darshan Kang

OTTAWA — A one-time Liberal MP from Calgary is being ordered by… Continue reading

Construction on Gordie Howe International Bridge officially underway: Trudeau

WINDSOR, Ont. — Construction on a multibillion-dollar bridge touted as a key… Continue reading

Officers cleared in Ontario high-speed chase and crash that left two teens dead

TORONTO — No charges will be laid in a high-speed police chase… Continue reading

Precision Drilling to buy Trinidad Drilling in friendly deal valued at $1 billion

CALGARY — Two of Canada’s largest oil and gas drillers have agreed… Continue reading

Danny Boyle to gather Britons on beaches to mark end of WWI

LONDON — Filmmaker Danny Boyle is urging thousands of people to gather… Continue reading

Most Read