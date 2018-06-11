The Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Girls Rugby team earned a consolation win at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier II Rugby Championships. (Photo by Lesley Young)

Hunting Hills Lightning senior girls win consolation side at ASAA Rugby Provincials

In the end, the Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Girls Rugby team finished the weekend as winners.

The Lightning earned a 15-12 victory over Lloydminster Comprehensive High School in the consolation final at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier II Rugby Provincials.

The girls opened the weekend with a tough 26-10 loss to Sturgeon Composite High School and were moved to the consolation side.

In the consolation semifinal, the Lightning topped Charles Spencer 29-12.

The Lightning senior boys ended up in seventh place, after picking up their only win of the weekend 48-10 over Lloydminster.

The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls finished seventh in the Tier I category with a 29-20 win over LCI, while the boys finished eighth.

Wm. E. Hay Settler Secondary School were silver medalists in Tier III after a 46-22 loss to W.R. Myers High School.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Red Deer Rampage win trio of games on trip to Regina
Next story
Bantam AAA Braves split weekend road trip

Just Posted

Cleanup continues at train derailment

Derailment just south of Red Deer

Police, military ban at Pride parade insulting: United Conservative leader

CALGARY — The leader of Alberta’s United Conservative Party says banning police… Continue reading

Building permits in May dropped to $9 million

111 building permits in May

Paving starts Wednesday on 32nd Street

Subject to weather conditions in Red Deer

Police seek witnesses to hit and run

15-year-old hit in north Red Deer

WATCH: Santacruzan, a colourful parade of ‘queens,’ goes through Parkland Mall

Sunday’s rainy weather didn’t stop the Central Alberta Filipino queens from putting… Continue reading

Last call: Alberta changing craft beer subsidy plan after trade ruling

EDMONTON — It’s closing time for Alberta’s homegrown subsidy designed to help… Continue reading

Americans turn to social media to show support for Canadian culture exports

TORONTO — With diplomatic tensions between U.S. and Canada rocked by recent… Continue reading

Starbucks Canada to close stores for training on race, bias and inclusion

TORONTO — Starbucks is closing about 1,100 Canadian locations this afternoon for… Continue reading

Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town

ST. ANTHONY, N.L. — Mother Nature came through in a big way… Continue reading

A theme of tolerance, inclusion at this year’s Tony Awards

NEW YORK — A small-scale, intimate musical about hard-won cultural understanding was… Continue reading

Missing Air Force officer found 35 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security… Continue reading

Liberals set to unveil changes to key program fighting homelessness

OTTAWA — A cornerstone federal strategy to combat homelessness is set to… Continue reading

Analog charm of World Cup sticker book endures among fans

SAO PAULO — Eighth-grade teacher Ari Mascarenhas could have picked high-tech gadgets… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month