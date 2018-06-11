Hunting Hills Lightning senior girls win consolation side at ASAA Rugby Provincials

In the end, the Hunting Hills Lightning Senior Girls Rugby team finished the weekend as winners.
The Lightning earned a 15-12 victory over Lloydminster Comprehensive High School in the consolation final at the Alberta Schools Athletic Association Tier II Rugby Provincials.
The girls opened the weekend with a tough 26-10 loss to Sturgeon Composite High School and were moved to the consolation side.
In the consolation semifinal, the Lightning topped Charles Spencer 29-12.
The Lightning senior boys ended up in seventh place, after picking up their only win of the weekend 48-10 over Lloydminster.
The Lindsay Thurber Raiders senior girls finished seventh in the Tier I category with a 29-20 win over LCI, while the boys finished eighth.
Wm. E. Hay Settler Secondary School were silver medalists in Tier III after a 46-22 loss to W.R. Myers High School.
