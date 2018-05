Hunting Hills High School’s rugby team picked up a big win Monday night.

The Lighting beat West Central High School from Rocky Mountain House 61-0 at Great Chief Park in Red Deer.

Josh Patterson, Ethan McLean, Robert Sanderson, Joe Hedlund, Zac Sanderson, Adam Fort and Earl Mann scored the Lightning’s trys.

Jan Bog Hong and Zac Sanderson made the team’s conversion kicks.



