Hunting Hills wins big at home in Central Alberta high school rugby

Members of the Hunting Hills High School rugby team pose for a team photo. They recently beat the Wetaskiwin Sabres 39-12. (Contributed photo)

Lightning 39 Sabres 12

Playing for the first time on home turf this season, the Hunting Hills Lightning gave their fans something to cheer about with a big win over the Wetaskiwin Composite High Sabres.

On the strength of seven tries by seven different players, the Lightning beat the Sabres 39-12 at Titans Rugby Park over the weekend.

Scoring for the Lightning were Matt Thomas, Robert Sanderson, Joshua Patterson, Zac Sanderson, Kallen Vickery, Jace LeBlanc and Connor Anderson. Zac Sanderson added two conversions for the win.

Levi Peaks and Tyson Fiveland scored tries for the Sabres and Jake Emmerly added one conversion.



