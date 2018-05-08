Hurricanes turn to glory days, hiring Brind’Amour as coach

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Carolina Hurricanes hired former captain and current assistant Rod Brind’Amour as their coach Tuesday, hoping the “greatest leader” in franchise history can end a nine-year playoff drought.

The team also announced that club president Don Waddell will become the full-time general manager after serving as acting GM.

The team scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to discuss the moves.

Waddell said a number of coaching candidates were discussed, but “our conversations with staff and players consistently returned to the same person.”

One of the team’s most decorated players, Brind’Amour captained the Hurricanes’ only Stanley Cup championship team in 2006.

“Rod is the greatest leader in the history of this franchise, and has earned the opportunity to take charge of our locker room,” Waddell said in a statement.

The two-time Selke Award winner as the NHL’s best defensive forward retired in 2010 and ranks third in club history in assists (299), fourth in points (473) and fifth in games played (694).

He replaces Bill Peters, who opted out of his contract last month following his fourth year and subsequently was hired by the Calgary Flames. He becomes the Hurricanes’ third straight first-time NHL head coach, after Kirk Muller and Peters.

Brind’Amour has been a Carolina assistant since 2011. He spent half his 20-season NHL career with the Hurricanes, leading them to the Stanley Cup finals in 2002 and again four years later.

But Carolina has made the playoffs only once in the 12 years since Brind’Amour hoisted the Cup, and the Hurricanes’ nine-year absence from the post-season is one of the longest stretches in NHL history.

That has led to a busy five months for the Hurricanes, with Dallas businessman Tom Dundon buying a majority interest in the team from longtime owner Peter Karmanos Jr. in January.

A month later, Hall of Fame player and general manager Ron Francis — who, like Brind’Amour, has his jersey number hanging from the PNC Arena rafters — was reassigned to another front-office position, and his contract was terminated last week.

In between, Peters — who was hired by Francis in 2014 — exercised the out clause in his contract, saying the incoming general manager should be able to pick his own coach.

Turns out, that job fell to Waddell — the former general manager and president of the Atlanta Thrashers who had been part of the Hurricanes’ front office since 2014 and had been filling in since Francis’ demotion and subsequent exit.

Previous story
Capitals exorcise ghosts to reach Eastern Conference finals

Just Posted

Province charges Innisfail’s Discovery Wildlife Park after ice-cream-eating bear video

A video showed a one-year-old captive Kodiak bear being hand-fed ice cream

Trump decides to exit nuclear accord with Iran

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump plans to follow through on his campaign… Continue reading

Saskatchewan school shooter apologizes to family at sentencing hearing

MEADOW LAKE, Sask. — A young man who killed four people and… Continue reading

Calgary constable gets jail sentence for assaulting suspect during arrest

THE CANADIAN PRESS CALGARY — A Calgary police officer who used excessive… Continue reading

‘Half a world away:’ Quilt for Humboldt Broncos crash victims coming from Qatar

It’s 11,097 kilometres from Doha, Qatar, to Humboldt, Sask., but the fatal… Continue reading

Students get bike safety reminder

Blackfalds students watch mock collision

‘Big Bang Theory’ set to end season with a highly anticipated wedding

TORONTO — “The Big Bang Theory” will finish its 11th season on… Continue reading

New Brunswick ‘on the way back to normalcy’ as floodwater slowly recedes

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Record-breaking floodwaters that have swamped homes, washed away… Continue reading

71st Cannes Film Festival opens with drama on screen and off

CANNES, France — The 71st Cannes Film Festival is opening with the… Continue reading

’Star Trek’ actor George Takei to discuss internment camps

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS BOSTON — “Star Trek” actor George Takei (tuh-KAY’) is… Continue reading

Forsberg keeps scoring highlight-reel goals for Nashville; Predators take Game 6

WINNIPEG — P.K. Subban may have guaranteed a win in Game 6,… Continue reading

Toronto Raptors’ season of promise ends in ugly blowout in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — After a season to remember, the Toronto Raptors disappeared Monday… Continue reading

WestJet reports first-quarter profit falls from year ago mark, revenue up

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. shares plummeted to their lowest levels in… Continue reading

The Latest: European officials meet in support of nuke deal

TEHRAN, Iran — The Latest on Iran’s nuclear deal (all times local):… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month