Iglesias drives winner in 10th as Tigers salvage series split against Jays

Tigers 3 Blue jays 2 (10 innings)

TORONTO — Blue Jays left-hander Ryan Borucki delivered another strong outing in just the second major league start of his career. But for a second straight time, he came up short of a win.

Borucki struck out eight batters and allowed two runs over seven innings of work in his home debut Monday, but the effort was spoiled by a 3-2 loss in 10 innings to the Detroit Tigers.

The 24-year-old Borucki made his MLB debut last week, allowing two runs over six innings in a loss to the defending champion Astros in Houston. Manager John Gibbons said he was impressed with both starts.

“Down in Houston he got into some jams and came through … today they started rolling out some hits and then he just kicked it in against a team that can hit left-handed pitching,” Gibbons said.

“It says a lot, he looked like he was in control, didn’t ever panic. Another impressive outing for Borucki.”

Jose Iglesias drove in Niko Goodrum for the winning run in the 10th inning. Goodrum hit a one-out triple off Blue Jays reliever Seunghwan Oh (4-3), and Iglesias followed with a sacrifice fly to right field to put the Tigers ahead.

Oh was thrust into relief for the third time in the last four games.

“Those guys are never going to be perfect, you wish they were,” Gibbons said. “(Oh’s) been pitching really well, they just hit it in the right spot.”

Blaine Hardy recorded three outs in the bottom of the 10th for the save. Hardy replaced reliever Buck Farmer after a leadoff single from Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

Detroit starter Mike Fiers allowed just one run and three hits while striking out five batters over eight innings of work.

“It was a great performance,” Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said of his starter.

The Tigers (38-48) salvaged a split of the four-game series after dropping the first two games to the Blue Jays (39-45) on Friday and Saturday. Sunday’s win snapped a season-high 11-game slide for Detroit.

“That losing streak was a little bit tough on this clubhouse,” Hardy said. “Now that we have two wins in a row, I think we’re back to where we need to be.”

Borucki’s eight strikeouts tied Roy Halladay for the second most by a Blue Jays pitcher in their home debut. Jose Nunez holds the record with 11.

But Borucki said he models his game after another former Toronto starter — Mark Buehrle.

“He works fast, just attacks the zone with all his pitches,” said Borucki, a native of Mundelein, Ill., north of Chicago where Buehrle spent most of his career. “I got to watch him a lot growing up as a White Sox fan so I did take a lot of parts of his game and put them into mine.”

The Tigers opened the scoring in the first inning, hitting four consecutive one-out singles. The last one, an RBI for Victor Martinez, gave Detroit a 1-0 lead.

“They just kind of ambushed me and saw the outside part of the plate,” Borucki said. “Me and Luke (Maile) made a decision to start working inside a little more and then after that they had to respect the inside part of the plate.”

Borucki retired 13 consecutive batters after Martinez’s RBI.

Teoscar Hernandez drove in Curtis Granderson with a groundout to tie the game 1-1 in the fifth inning, but Detroit reclaimed the lead in the sixth on a fielder’s choice that allowed Nicholas Castellanos to score.

Toronto tied the game again in the ninth on a bases-loaded walk from Justin Smoak.

Notes: The Blue Jays recalled Gurriel Jr. and optioned Darnell Sweeney to triple-A before the game. Gurriel started at second base. … The roof was closed for the third consecutive game because of a heat warning issued for the city of Toronto. … Attendance was 29,575. Toronto opens up two-game mini-series with the New York Mets on Tuesday at Rogers Centre.

Previous story
Alouettes beat Roughriders to snap 13-game losing streak
Next story
Russia defeats Spain in shootout at World Cup

Just Posted

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

Red Deerians build motorcycle and win first place in Calgary show

The motorcycle has a “clean rat rod build” look

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

No winners in trade war: Central Alberta experts

Canada and the United States are officially in a trade war with… Continue reading

World Cup players juggle national team and fatherhood

MOSCOW — Having a baby is even more important than playing in… Continue reading

IOC commits hundreds of millions to 2026 host city, Calgary mulling bid

CALGARY — The International Olympic Committee has committed to contributing US$925 million… Continue reading

Trump: WTO needs to change ways or US will do ‘something’

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is warning the World Trade Organization that… Continue reading

Annie Lennox made honorary chancellor at Scottish university

LONDON — Singer-songwriter Annie Lennox has been made chancellor of Scotland’s Glasgow… Continue reading

Things to know about abortion and the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON — Abortion rights is emerging as a litmus test for the… Continue reading

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month