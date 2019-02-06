Four time Olympic gold medalist Hayley Wickenheiser poses for a portrait in Calgary on January 11, 2017. Retired Canadian women’s hockey star Hayley Wickenheiser will donate her brain to concussion research after her death. The Concussion Legacy Foundation says the four-time Olympic gold medallist and seven-time world champion is one of three female Olympians to commit her brain to the Boston-based organization. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

IIHF hustles Canada’s Hayley Wickenheiser into its Hall of Fame

Her impact on hockey deep and far-reaching, Hayley Wickenheiser will be inducted into the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Hall of Fame this year.

The 40-year-old from Shaunavon, Sask., is one of five players entering the hall May 26 during the world men’s championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

American forward Mike Modano, Sweden’s Jorgen Jonsson and Slovak stars Zigmund Palffy and Miroslav Satan were also members of the 2019 induction class announced Wednesday by the IIHF.

The late Boris Alexandrov, a former Soviet national team player and coach of Kazakhstan, will be inducted as builder.

The IIHF is hustling Wickenheiser into its hall, given that she retired from playing just over two years ago on Jan. 13, 2017.

During her 23 years playing for Canada, she won four Olympic gold medals and seven world championships.

Wickenheiser is Canada’s all-time leading scorer with 168 goals and 211 assists in 276 games for Canada.

“I spent most of my life playing international hockey and have lived and played abroad, seeing many hockey cultures around the world,” Wickenheiser told The Canadian Press following the announcement.

“This is a great honour to be included in the International Hockey Hall of Fame. It represents the best the world of hockey has to offer.

“There was no better feeling than to play for Canada and travel the world doing so.”

She’s the fourth woman from the Canadian team to be inducted into the IIHF’s hall following teammates Danielle Goyette (2013) and Geraldine Heaney and Angela James (2008).

The IIHF’s Hall of Fame honour roll, which will now number 224 names, is housed in the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Wickenheiser will be eligible for induction into that hall in 2020 after the mandatory three-year waiting period following retirement.

Wickenheiser was a star of female hockey when the emerging game desperately needed one, and pushed the envelope of what was possible for a female athlete.

There were no girls’ teams for her to play for in Calgary over three decades ago.

She tucked her hair up under her helmet and played on boys’ teams, where she wasn’t always welcomed by players or their parents.

Wickenheiser twice played men’s professional hockey in Europe to become the first female other than a goalie to do so.

Now a medical student at the University of Calgary, the Toronto Maple Leafs named Wickenheiser the club’s assistant director of player development last August.

During and after her playing career, Canada’s flag-bearer for the opening ceremonies at the 2014 Winter Olympics has taken on roles as a caretaker of hockey and other sports.

The IIHF appointed Wickenheiser its lead player ambassador after the 2010 Winter Olympics, when international women’s hockey was under fire for not being competitive enough.

She’s travelled to India and North Korea since her retirement promoting and supporting girls in hockey.

Wickenheiser’s annual hockey festival Wickfest has attracted girls’ teams from across Canada and around the world for a decade.

She was elected to the International Olympic Committees athletes’ commission in 2014. Wickenheiser was also named by Canada’s sports minister to a working group on gender equity in sport last year.

Previous story
Fournier Beaudry excited to make debut for home country at Four Continents
Next story
Paris crowns stellar season with super-G title at worlds

Just Posted

Keep pressuring politicians for Red Deer hospital expansion, urges retiring city manager

Craig Curtis says election year is the perfect opportunity

Time to step up clubroot battle, says Red Deer County councillor

Disease that affects canola and other crops has been spreading across Alberta for years

Rural crime initiative focuses on repeat victims

Project Lock Up announced by RCMP and Alberta government on Tuesday

Few brave the cold for Winter Walk Day at Red Deer College

Dress appropriately for the outdoors

Education Minister sees MicroSociety in action

10 years for MicroSociety at Red Deer school

WATCH: Red Deer high school students express importance of gay-straight alliances

David Eggen visited Lindsay Thurber Comprehensive High School Wednesday

Joe Pavelski stars in overtime as San Jose Sharks down Winnipeg Jets 3-2

WINNIPEG — Joe Pavelski knows the San Jose Sharks caught a break… Continue reading

Leonard, Lowry help Raptors beat Embiid, 76ers 119-107

PHILADELPHIA — Kyle Lowry had 20 points amid reports that Toronto has… Continue reading

Toronto Defiant to show Overwatch League season opener at giant sports bar

TORONTO — The NHL and NBA will share the many screens at… Continue reading

Inmate freed with help by Kim Kardashian West gets book deal

NEW YORK — An inmate whose life sentence was commuted thanks in… Continue reading

Fiat Chrysler recalls over 660K trucks steering could fail

DETROIT — Fiat Chrysler is recalling over 660,000 heavy-duty trucks worldwide because… Continue reading

Opinion: New city signs are money well spent

There may be people who question spending just over $1 million for… Continue reading

Seguin scores tiebreaker, Stars beat Coyotes 5-4

DALLAS — Tyler Seguin scored a tiebreaking goal with 7:32 to play,… Continue reading

Bay, Dempster, Thomson and Ash headed into Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame

ST. MARYS, Ont. — Slugger Jason Bay, pitcher Ryan Dempster, coach Rob… Continue reading

Most Read