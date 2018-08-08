Former Humboldt Broncos junior hockey player Ryan Straschnitzki says he will keep practising sledge hockey. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

‘I’ll get better’: Paralyzed Broncos player working to improve at sledge hockey

CALGARY — Ryan Straschnitzki spent an hour at his second home Tuesday.

The 19-year-old Albertan, who was paralyzed from the chest down in a bus crash involving the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team, spent an hour practising sledge hockey at the Winsport Centre in Calgary under the watchful eye of former national team member Chris Cederstrand.

“It feels like when you’re on the ice you have nothing to worry about so I just like being out here and having fun,” said Straschnitzki.

“It’s pretty exciting. I mean, you’re learning a new way to play the game and I’m enjoying it so it’s good. I’m still working on it and hopefully I’ll get better,” he added.

Sledge hockey is one of the more popular events at the Winter Paralympic Games. It became an official event in 1994 in Lillehammer, Norway.

Instead of skates, players use double-blade sledges that allow the puck to pass beneath. Players use two sticks, which have a spike-end for pushing and a blade-end for shooting.

“It’s the balancing for sure. The sled and the way you move is a lot different so that’s something I’ve got to work on,” he said.

“I’ll just keep practising sledge to hopefully get good and long term make the Olympic team and win a gold medal, but for now I’m just out here having fun.”

Cederstrand, who retired from the national team 18 months ago, said Ryan is getting the hang of it pretty quickly.

“He came out and he picked it up amazingly quick and he’s a kid willing to put in the time and effort, so the sky’s the world for him in sledge hockey,” Cederstrand said.

“It obviously takes a lot of work and practice but Ryan’s got that drive and ambition to do that, so we’re hoping for the best for him.”

Sixteen people died April 6 when a bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos to a playoff game collided with a semi-trailer at a rural intersection. Thirteen others, including Straschnitzki, were injured.

Cederstrand said combined with Ryan’s work ethic, playing sledge hockey should do wonders for his long term recovery.

“I think it’s absolutely amazing for him. I know what it’s like to be a young kid aspiring to play hockey for a career. As a young kid playing junior hockey, the ice is your second home,” he said.

Cederstrand was all over the ice, whipping his sled around and firing pucks into the net. It’s what Straschnitzki is aiming for.

“He’s insane. The turns, the shots. It’s something I want to do some day.”

Previous story
TFC’s Giovinco to sit out first leg of Canadian Championship final in Vancouver
Next story
Video: Czechs take down Canada 4-3 in Hlinka Gretzky Cup tune-up game

Just Posted

Close call for two men in flooded elevator during heavy rain in Toronto

Toronto police mounted a dramatic elevator rescue on Tuesday night while the… Continue reading

Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

CHICAGO — Children’s advocates want the American Psychological Association to condemn the… Continue reading

Battling 18 blazes, California may face worst fire season

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The largest wildfire ever recorded in California needed just… Continue reading

Multiple fatalities after collision on scenic Alberta mountain highway

JASPER, Alta. — RCMP say there are multiple deaths following a highway… Continue reading

Samsung plans $22 billion for artificial intelligence, autos

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — Samsung Electronics plans to spend a whopping… Continue reading

Danish designer uses runway to make statement on burqa ban

COPENHAGEN — An Iranian-born designer has made more than a fashion statement… Continue reading

‘No ego, no attitude’: Brad Daymond remembered for Love Inc. and ‘N Sync work

TORONTO — Canadian songmaker Bradley Daymond scaled the charts as a member… Continue reading

‘Destroyer’ with Nicole Kidman in Toronto film festival’s Platform prize program

TORONTO — A crime thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Regina native Tatiana… Continue reading

Longtime Quebec Liberal John Ciaccia dies at 85

MONTREAL — Longtime Quebec Liberal John Ciaccia, who was native affairs minister… Continue reading

Canada downs Slovakia 4-2 for second straight win at Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Canada 4 Slovakia 2 EDMONTON — With a resounding win on opening… Continue reading

Mitch Moreland lifts Red Sox over Blue Jays in 10th inning

Red Sox 10 Blue Jays 7 (10 innings) TORONTO — Mitch Moreland… Continue reading

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline could be $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

OTTAWA — Kinder Morgan Canada says expanding the Trans Mountain pipeline could… Continue reading

The 12 best things to do in Vancouver

Canada is a favorite travel destination for many Americans, attracting more than… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month