In photos: Get ready for Western Canadian Championships

Adam Elliot (right), Telemark team’s headcoach, from Kelowna B.C. was in Red Deer Thursday getting ready for the Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6. Elliott and coach Kyle Hawes were testing different waxes on skis. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6 start in Red Deer Friday.



Team Sovereign Lake from Vernon, B.C. was in Red Deer Thursday getting ready for the Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff

Chris Andrews, a volunteer dad was getting skis ready for athletes for team Sovereign Lake from Vernon, B.C. in Red Deer Thursday getting ready for the Haywood NorAm Western Canadian Championships and Peavey Mart Alberta Cup 5/6. Photo by Mamta Lulla/Advocate staff