India beats Australia by 6 wickets in 1st ODI

HYDERABAD, India — Kedar Jadhav and Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored patient half-centuries and stayed at the crease to help India beat Australia by six wickets in their first one-day international on Saturday.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium as the teams began to mark the home stretch for the 50-over World Cup.

But the decision didn’t pay off as India finished on 240-4 in 48.2 overs in reply to Australia’s 236-7.

Jadhav scored 81 not out off 87 balls, including nine fours and a six, while Dhoni made 59 not out off 72 deliveries. The pair put on 141 runs for the unbeaten fifth wicket after coming together on 99-4 in the 24th over.

Australia won the preceding Twenty20 series 2-0.

Western Australia’s Ashton Turner made his ODI debut and he replaced D’Arcy Short from the T20 lineup. Jhye Richardson also missed out while leg spinner Adam Zampa (2-49) played instead of spinner Nathan Lyon.

Skipper Aaron Finch played his 100th ODI for Australia.

India opted for only one wrist spinner in Kuldeep Yadav, with Ravindra Jadeja partnering him.

The Associated Press