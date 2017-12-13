’Inflammatory’ claims cited in appeal of Saskatchewan swimming mishap settlement

REGINA — The University of Regina is appealing a jury’s decision that awarded $9.1 million to a woman who was left a quadriplegic after a swimming accident at the school.

Miranda Biletski was 16 in June 2005 when she hit the bottom of the university’s pool during a dive.

A lawsuit she launched was successful when a jury ruled in October that the U of R was to blame for the mishap.

Lawyers for the university have asked that the decision be overturned, arguing that claims made by Biletski’s lawyer and the lawyer for the Piranhas Swim Club played to the jury’s sympathies and were inflammatory.

During closing arguments Biletski’s lawyer read a series of statements about her life expectancy, her lack of resources and her courage facing her injury, while the club’s lawyer made similar remarks.

Biletski will not receive her settlement until the appeal process is complete.

Biletski can move her arms and shoulders, but has limited hand use.

She dove into the pool from competition starting blocks during a swim club practice, but hit the bottom and fractured her cervical vertebrae.

Court heard that the pool depth of four feet or 1.22 metres was laid out in the tiles, but at issue was whether there was enough water in the pool.

Court was told that the person responsible for pool maintenance only added water one time in two months leading up to Biletski’s accident.

The university’s lawyer, Erin Kleisinger, said in her final submissions that the pool depth and the height of the starting blocks met Swimming Canada guidelines.

The university also filed its own lawsuit against the Piranhas Summer Swim Club to cover damages if the jury found the university liable. It said the club’s coaches made the decision that the water level was safe and to use the starting blocks.

The jury did not find the club liable.

Biletski is the first woman on Canada’s wheelchair rugby team. She played with the Team Canada rugby squad at world championships in 2010 and 2014, and at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where the team placed fourth.

Previous story
U Sports all-stars ready to take on Canadian juniors at selection camp
Next story
KHL undecided on allowing players to go to the Olympics

Just Posted

Women raising alarm about BBQ brushes

Beverly Smith’s ended up in an operating room after wire bristle pierced her bowel

Ban barbecue brushes: doctor

Brushes pose a health risk because wire bristles can get ingested

PHOTO: Collision at 32 Street and 47 Avenue

BY SEAN MCINTOSH ADVOCATE STAFF… Continue reading

Central Alberta teen working hard to turn $150 gift into new equipment for Red Deer Regional Hospital

A little more than five months after she first made a plea… Continue reading

Live play and creche display in Red Deer open to the public

Church hosting live nativity, creche display A mainstay of some Red Deerians’… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Royals nearing 50 years

The Red Deer Royals are a second family to Elise Bluett. The… Continue reading

Expect cooler temperatures and ‘dusting of snow’ this Christmas

Red Deer recorded a high temperature on Tuesday

One dead, three taken to hospital in a collision near Rimbey

All roads clear for travel

Bed shortage means no mental reviews done yet on accused Edmonton attacker

A man accused of attempted murder after a police officer was hit… Continue reading

Update: Police release photo of suspected vehicle involved in fatal

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month