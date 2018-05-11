Injured Humboldt Broncos player signs with York University’s hockey team

SASKATOON — One of the hockey players who was injured in the Humboldt Broncos bus crash is taking his first steps to getting back on the ice.

Kaleb Dahlgren, who is 20, has committed to play for the Lions hockey team at York University in Toronto.

He’s hoping to attend the university in the fall, but it will depend on his recovery from injuries sustained in the April 6 crash.

Dahlgren suffered a fractured skull, a puncture wound in his head, a brain injury and six broken vertebrae in his neck and back, but the university has told him he can start whenever he’s ready.

One of Dahlgren’s coaches, Mark Cross, played with the York Lions from 2011 until 2016.

Cross was one of 16 people killed last month when the Broncos bus and a semi-trailer collided in rural Saskatchewan.

In addition to Dahlgren, another 12 players were injured in the crash.

