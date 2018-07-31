Innisfail Diggers and Honey Badgers win gold at Softball Alberta Intermediate Women’s Provincials

A pair of local women’s fastball teams collected provincial banners on the weekend in Blackfalds.

Both the Innisfail Howells Diggers and the Snell and Oslund Honey Badgers earned gold medals in their respective divisions at the Softball Alberta Intermediate Women’s Provincials.

The Honey Badgers picked up gold with a 3-1 record in round-robin play, before they defeated the LASA Senior Liners 9-2 in the semifinals. In the A Division Final, the Honey Badgers squeaked out an 8-7 win over the Calgary Xtreme.

The Diggers were champions in the Intermediate C Division. They also went 3-1 in round robin play and finished first overall. In the semi-final, they beat the Southside Vipers 8-0 before topping the ECA Lakers 11-7 in the final.

Members of the gold medal-winning Diggers included Mackenzie Andrews, Jennifer Potts, Allison French, Sarah Berry, Samantha Thompson, Elizabeth Chatwood, Catrina Craig, Cassandra Kirkham, Kirsten Baumgardt, Hayley Thompson, Brittany Byneshewski and coach Grant Pushie.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter