Innisfail Eagles goalie Kraymer Barnstable made 29 saves on Saturday but his team couldn’t top the Rosetown Red Wings in Allan Cup Hockey West action. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Innisfail Eagles drop pair to Rosetown Red Wings

The Rosetown Red Wings are proving they are a force to be reckoned with in the Allan Cup Hockey West.

Rosetown, the host of the 2018 Allan Cup joined the league in 2017-2018 and after a pair of wins over the Innisfail Eagles this weekend, are the top team. The Red Wings have a 17-2-2 record this year.

They picked up a 3-1 victory over the Eagles in Innisfail on Saturday, then earned a 5-1 win Sunday to complete the weekend sweep.

The Red Wings were 3-9 on the power play in the win Sunday, all of which came in the third period.

Tom Mikrut opened the scoring for the Eagles in the first, but Lucas Sutter and Jordie Johnston notched second period tallies for Rosetown in the second.

Johnston, Nathan Lutz and Torrie Dyck scored the third-period goals for the Red Wings.

Brody Hoffman had 37 saves in the win and Jake Mullen stopped 26 shots for Innisfail.

On Saturday, Innisfail’s Chad Robinson scored 19 seconds into the game, but Rosetown responded with two quick goals.

Johnston added another power play marker in the third.

Tyler Steel stopped 37 shots for Rosetown and Kraymer Barnstable had 29 saves in the loss.


Most Read

