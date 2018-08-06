Innisfail Merchants win gold at Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials

The Innisfail Merchants won gold at the Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials in Innisfail on Monday. (Alana Wagar Twitter Photo)

The Innisfail Merchants earned a provincial banner on their home field Monday.

Innisfail won gold in the Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials with a 13-9 victory over the St. Albert Cardinals.

Ty Wagar tossed six strong innings in the final and Zane Steeves picked up MVP honours with a 3-for-4 game with two doubles.

Over five games in the tournament, the Merchants scored 72 runs in five games.

They will now head to the Western Canadian Championships on Aug. 10 in St. Albert.



