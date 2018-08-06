The Innisfail Merchants won gold at the Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials in Innisfail on Monday. (Alana Wagar Twitter Photo)

Innisfail Merchants win gold at Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials

The Innisfail Merchants earned a provincial banner on their home field Monday.

Innisfail won gold in the Baseball Alberta Junior AAA Provincials with a 13-9 victory over the St. Albert Cardinals.

Ty Wagar tossed six strong innings in the final and Zane Steeves picked up MVP honours with a 3-for-4 game with two doubles.

Over five games in the tournament, the Merchants scored 72 runs in five games.

They will now head to the Western Canadian Championships on Aug. 10 in St. Albert.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Russians rout Finns to open Hlinka Gretzky Cup
Next story
Team USA cruises past Czechs in Hlinka Gretzky Cup

Just Posted

Heritage Day celebrations with bannock in Red Deer

Métis people will not be forgotten anymore. That was the message from… Continue reading

Vehicle, guns and family member’s ashes stolen in rural break and enter: Ponoka RCMP

Ponoka RCMP hoping for information to track down items taken in pair of thefts

Heat warning in effect for Central Alberta all week

A heat warning is in effect for some parts of Central Alberta,… Continue reading

Red Deer DQ locations to reach $1M mark on Miracle Treat Day

The money raised benefits organizations dedicated to saving and improving lives of children

Man hurt while hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe

A 26-year-old man was hitchhiking from Red Deer to Lacombe Saturday when… Continue reading

WATCH: Rain can’t stop car show from rocking

Rain couldn’t stop car-lovers from enjoying Rock’n Red Deer. After taking over… Continue reading

Trudeau dogged by pipeline protesters as he visits B.C. forestry centre

DUNCAN, B.C. — Justin Trudeau mingled with hundreds of friendly people at… Continue reading

Canada to review auto emissions regulations as U.S. moves to water them down

OTTAWA — Canada will review the joint vehicle emissions standards it has… Continue reading

‘Relentless’ heat, humidity breaking weather records in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX — This summer is on track to become one of the… Continue reading

Cannabis getaways offer experience, chance to explore bud culture

TORONTO — Sari Starr recalls having to sneak around in order to… Continue reading

Prime Minister Trudeau continues B.C. long weekend tour at Vancouver Pride

VANCOUVER — A weekend tour of British Columbia continued for Prime Minister… Continue reading

Fuel truck explosion in Italy kills 2, injures up to 70

MILAN — A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday on a… Continue reading

Saudi Arabia expelling Canadian ambassador and suspending new trade with Canada

OTTAWA — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it is ordering Canada’s ambassador to… Continue reading

Entangled right whale freed from buoy after being spotted on Sunday

GRAND MANAN, N.B. — The Campobello Whale Rescue Team says an entangled… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month