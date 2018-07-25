Innisfail’s Joe Kelly finishes second at Carstairs Junior Open Tuesday

A few Central Alberta golfers finished in the top ten at the Carstairs Junior Open Tuesday.

Innisfail’s Joe Kelly led junior boys born 2004 and later and ended up second overall after shooting a 78. Innisfail’s Cole Fox finished second in the same age category and eighth overall with an 84.

Anthony Chatwood, also from Innisfail, shot an 80 on the day, which was good for fourth overall and second among junior boys born in 2002 and 2003.

Edmonton’s Braden O’Grady finished first and led players born in 2002 and 2003 with a 71.

Carstairs’ Abi Hartzler led the way for junior girls, shooting an 85.

The event at the Carstairs Community Golf Club, which is a part of the McLennan Ross Junior Golf Tour, was originally scheduled two weeks ago, but was rained out.

