Ireland win first rugby series in Australia since 1979

SYDNEY, Australia — Ireland won a rugby test series in Australia for the first time in 39 years after holding off the Wallabies 20-16 in the third and final test on Saturday.

The Irish won the series 2-1 to finish a season in which it also won the Six Nations Grand Slam.

After both teams scored their only tries after halftime, Ireland led by one point from the 56th minute.

The Wallabies came at Ireland in wave after wave of attacks, only to be repelled each time.

When the Irish broke into Australia territory with two minutes to go, Wallabies replacement hooker Tolu Latu was penalized for not releasing and Sexton kicked his fifth penalty goal for what appeared to be the series clincher.

But there were several controversial decisions by French referee Pascal Gauzere, including the match-ender.

The Wallabies, needing a try to win, regained the kick restart. With space out wide, they spread the ball to the right, but Bernard Foley’s offload failed to find his target and went into touch.

Appeals for a deliberate knockdown by Ireland winger Jacob Stockdale saw Gauzere send the play to the television match official — Australian George Ayoub — who after several minutes deemed the video inconclusive, and the match ended.

“Some things didn’t go for us. You need a few things to go for you in a game,” Australia coach Michael Cheika said. “It could have gone either way. It was pretty tight. It was an electric atmosphere.”

The Irish ended up making 113 tackles, to Australia’s 94.

“A heck of a lot of it tonight was about character,” Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said.

“The Wallabies came back in waves. Credit to the guys, young Jordan Larmour, Jordi Murphy, Tadhg Beirne, those guys having to come in to what was a real furnace and they came out the other side. Let’s hope that furnace develops the diamonds we need.”

Flanker CJ Stander scored Ireland’s only try in the 45th. Winger Marika Koroibete replied with Australia’s only five-pointer shortly after to cut Ireland’s lead to a point in what was already a thrilling finale before a ground-record 44,085 fans at Sydney Football Stadium.

Both sides played most of the match without their captains after Australia’s Michael Hooper sustained a hamstring injury in the 16th and Ireland’s Peter O’Mahony left concussed in the 30th.

An early Sexton penalty goal gave Ireland a 3-0 start. But with Kurtley Beale controlling field position with clever tactical kicking and David Pocock dominant at the breakdown, the Wallabies nudged ahead 6-3 with two Foley penalties.

When Hooper limped off, the weight of possession and territory shifted in Ireland’s favour.

Despite being a man down after Stockdale was yellow-carded for an elbow to Nick Phipps’ throat, Ireland regained the lead after two more Sexton penalties.

Then Wallabies fullback Israel Folau was sent to the sin bin.

The TMO said Folau unnecessarily “placed” his hand on O’Mahony during an aerial challenge, resulting in the Ireland captain landing awkwardly on his head.

In a tight series, both teams scored a total of 55 points.

The Wallabies took the opener 18-9, and Ireland won the second test 26-21 for its first win in Australia since 1979.

Previous story
Sabres select defenceman Rasmus Dahlin first overall in NHL draft
Next story
Djokovic to face Cilic in Queen’s Club final

Just Posted

First-come first-serve for Red Deer’s 35 cannabis retail licences

Starting July 11, interested businesses can get their application started

Central Alberta school divisions to support rural students through agreement

Wolf Creek to bring Enhanced Learning Model courses to Clearview schools

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

Manslaughter charge stayed against Maskwacis man

Man was accused of manslaughter in connection with the death of his mother in 2015

Red Deer Mounties make numerous arrests over the past two weeks

Over the past two weeks, Red Deer RCMP have made a number… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deer Catholic students re-envision a local wetland for school project

Father Henri Voisin Grade 3 teacher introduces ‘real-life’-based education

From boat makers to farmers, US-led tariff war inflicts pain

WASHINGTON — A Florida boat builder absorbs $4 million in lost business… Continue reading

Vatican convicts ex-diplomat of child porn distribution

VATICAN CITY — The Vatican tribunal on Saturday convicted a former Holy… Continue reading

Charges dropped against Alberta property owner in rural shooting

OKOTOKS, Alta. — All charges have been dropped against a man accused… Continue reading

China blocks John Oliver on social media after scathing show

BEIJING — A popular Chinese social media site is censoring discussion of… Continue reading

Most Red Deer Advocate readers would call police when witnessing a crime

An overwhelming number of Advocate readers would call the police if they… Continue reading

So much TV, so little summer: Amy Adams, Kevin Hart, Dr. Pol

LOS ANGELES — The fall television season is months away but that’s… Continue reading

BlackBerry Q1 revenue, adjusted earnings beat estimates but stock falls

TORONTO — BlackBerry Ltd. shares sank almost 10 per cent to their… Continue reading

OPEC countries to pump more oil to contain price increase

VIENNA — The countries of the OPEC cartel agreed on Friday to… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month