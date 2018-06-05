FILE - In this Feb. 16, 2018, file photo, New York Islanders coach Doug Weight watches from the bench during the first period of the team’s NHL hockey game against the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, N.C. Lou Lamoriello moved quickly Tuesday, June 5, to shake up the Islanders by firing general manager Garth Snow and coach Weight and naming himself the team’s new GM just two weeks after taking over as president of hockey operations. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)

Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight, Lamoriello is new GM

Lou Lamoriello moved quickly to shake up the New York Islanders by firing coach Doug Weight and general manager Garth Snow and naming himself the team’s new GM just two weeks after taking over as president of hockey operations.

Lamoriello made the moves Tuesday that begin to reshape the organization in his image, two weeks to the day ownership said he’d have “full authority over all hockey matters.” Lamoriello left the Toronto Maple Leafs to run the Islanders and will begin the search for a new coach immediately.

“It’s my opinion that at this point there’s a culture change that’s needed and there’s new voices needed in different areas and because of that, the changes (were) made,” Lamoriello said on a conference call with reporters. “There’s been a lot of changes for different reasons, and right now is just trying to stabilize anything, start off with a fresh face, start off with a fresh mind, a fresh coach and just go forward.”

The end of Snow’s tenure seemed inevitable after owners Jon Ledecky and Scott Malkin brought in Lamoriello to oversee the hockey operations department. Snow was previous owner Charles Wang’s hire.

The Islanders missed the playoffs eight times in Snow’s 12 years as general manager, including the past two seasons. He has four years left on the contract he signed when Wang still owned the team.

“Both Garth, who is a personal friend and one who I’ve known for a long time and also Dougie who played for me in ‘96 and ‘98, I have tremendous respect for,” Lamoriello said.

This latest front-office development comes with the Islanders at a crossroads this summer. The face of the franchise, John Tavares, can become a free agent July 1. The team took one step toward making Tavares feel comfortable about re-signing by planning a permanent home at Belmont Park after spending the last three seasons playing at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, but the direction of the organization still threatens to push the superstar centre to leave.

Lamoriello said Tavares’ situation “certainly has not and did not enter into any of the decisions that are made.”

Tavares, who would be the top free agent on the market, had a good relationship with Weight, who was his teammate for two seasons and assistant coach and GM from 2011 until he replaced Jack Capuano as head coach in January 2017. Weight just finished his first full season as Islanders coach.

The Islanders now have the only coaching vacancy in the NHL. Asked what kind of coach he’d like to hire, Lamoriello essentially only alluded to the fact that Weight was not the guy he wants behind the bench.

“Not every coach is for every team and not every team is for every coach,” Lamoriello said. “If we had that coach, he would be in place.”

In a statement, Lamoriello thanked Snow and Weight and the team said they would remain with the organization. Specific roles and responsibilities for them have yet to be determined, though Lamoriello said, “I feel they can be valuable in me picking their brain, asking their opinion in certain areas.”

Previous story
LeBron James hates being in 0-2 hole against Warriors
Next story
Lindsay Thurber Raiders boys rugby run the table during season; excited for provincials

Just Posted

Gaetz United Church bell to toll for 49 shooting victims on June 12

Global movement to affirm inclusion, “spreading love”

Red Deer Legion in the midst of downsizing after approving lease agreement

A garage sale will be held to help get rid of items the Legion doesn’t need any more

Reining Alberta Spring Classic brings four days of equestrian events to Red Deer

June 7 to 10 at Westerner

Cancer survivor helps organize Central Alberta’s Relay For Life

Red Deer’s Kelly Fairholm was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in 2007

Clearwater County looks to bounce back

Clearwater County focusing on growth after oil and gas downturn

Watch: Five in Five: Red Deer Regional Health Foundation’s CEO

Manon Therriault started in her new role mid-March

Original Pizza Pop recipe preserved by great-nephew

WINNIPEG — A descendant of the man credited with inventing Pizza Pops… Continue reading

Heritage society denounces Chateau Laurier redesign as “heritage vandalism”

OTTAWA — An Ottawa preservation society is blasting the redesign of an… Continue reading

Bocce Ball season is underway at Golden Circle in Red Deer

Red Deer celebrates Seniors Week, June 3 to 9

Olympic medalist to speak at Special Olympics Red Deer Celebrity Breakfast

The event is June 20 at Westerner Park’s Harvest Centre

Blackfalds woman claims six figure win off of scratch and win ticket

Jennifer Halyrevich won $100,000 on a Crossword Tripler

Canadian, international athletes mobilize at anti-doping forum in Calgary

CALGARY — Beckie Scott opened the World Anti-Doping Agency’s Global Athletes Forum… Continue reading

Virtue, Moir, Chan, Stojko hit the road for cross-Canada ‘thank you’ tour with a stop in Red Deer

Virtue and Moir in Red Deer on October 18

Oprah Winfrey picks prison memoir for her book club

NEW YORK — Anthony Ray Hinton, wrongly imprisoned for nearly 30 years,… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month