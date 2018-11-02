Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again after sitting out nearly a year with an undescribed tumour.

The Italian Winter Sports Federation says Fanchini was given the go ahead by its medical commission after recent exams concluded she was “completely healed.”

The 33-year-old Fanchini will begin training with the Italian team immediately and plans to start racing again in January.

Fanchini says she was “always able to stay in shape over these months, although it was very difficult in recent weeks due to the serious treatments. But the help of many people who comforted me helped me get through this period.”

Fanchini won a silver medal in downhill at the 2005 world championships and has won two World Cup races in her career — both in downhill.

She missed last season’s Pyeongchang Olympics because of her condition.

Fanchini’s younger sister, Nadia, is also a World Cup ski racer.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

The Associated Press

Previous story
Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Just Posted

Red Deer mayor says offsetting a tax increase isn’t the same as hiking wages (with poll)

Council’s take-home salary would stay the same, Veer maintains

Tests trigger boil-water advisory, precautions, for large Manitoba community

DAUPHIN, Man. — The presence of coliform bacteria has prompted the Manitoba… Continue reading

Police watchdog investigates Lethbridge police confrontation with partiers

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Alberta’s police watchdog is investigating a struggle involving a… Continue reading

B.C. police watchdog opens four investigations involving death or serious harm

VANCOUVER — British Columbia’s police watchdog is investigating four separate incidents since… Continue reading

Freezing rain warning in effect for Red Deer and Central Alberta

Freezing rain in effect for Lacombe, Ponoka, Sylvan Lake, Blackfalds among other communities

Video: Bowden’s Ky Marshall wins his first bareback round on Day 3 at CFR

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner top bull rider for second straight night

Italian skier Fanchini to return after tumour treatment

MILAN — Italian skier Elena Fanchini has been cleared to train again… Continue reading

US regulators subpoenaed Tesla production data, company says

DETROIT — U.S. securities investigators have subpoenaed information from Tesla about production… Continue reading

Dennis Miller plans politics break after ‘Fake News’ special

LOS ANGELES — Dennis Miller is embarking on a journey of reinvention,… Continue reading

Trump pledges asylum crackdown, tent cities; is it legal?

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he plans to sign an order… Continue reading

In House battle, Democrats see hope in Trump territory

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — White, working-class voters fueled President Donald Trump’s rise… Continue reading

Family thinks bones under home are missing father

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. — A New York family says they’ve found human bones… Continue reading

2 stabbed, man arrested in fight at Sony Music’s London HQ

LONDON — Two people were stabbed Friday when a fight erupted between… Continue reading

Ottawa to purchase a sixth Arctic and offshore patrol vessel: Sajjan

HALIFAX — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says the federal government will purchase… Continue reading

Most Read