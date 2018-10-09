‘It’s my life’s work’: B.C. Lions coach offers reward for missing items

SURREY, B.C. — A member of the B.C. Lions’ coaching staff is hoping he won’t have to start from scratch after his car was broken into over the weekend.

Offensive co-ordinator Jarious Jackson said Tuesday that he parked downtown Saturday night and went to watch a mixed martial arts fight at a nearby bar.

Jackson said when he returned, he found his back windshield smashed in and his work bag — containing his passport, credit and debit cards, work laptop, a hard drive and other miscellaneous items — was missing.

He says the laptop and hard drive contain his “life’s work,” including “thousands and thousands of (football) plays.”

The information is in his head, but the coach says he’s spent years creating documents and accumulating information that could be difficult to replicate.

Vancouver police spokesman Sgt. Jason Robillard said in an email that the force is investigating a theft from a parked car, where “several items of value to the B.C. Lions football team were stolen.”

He said no arrests have been made and the investigation is on going.

Jackson said he’s personally offering a $1,000 cash reward for the items.

“I just want to get my belongings back,” he said after Lions practice on Tuesday.

“Having someone take that, it just feels like you’re starting from ground zero all over again.”

Before becoming a coach, Jackson spent seven seasons as a quarterback with the Lions.

Previous story
Canada routs Cuba in Women’s World Cup qualifying
Next story
B.C. Lions Lulay ‘feeling good,’ expected to return from dislocated shoulder

Just Posted

Historic torch relay ahead of Canada Winter Games signifies ‘unity’

It’s a flame of unity. That’s how Lyn Radford, board chair of… Continue reading

RDC to remain a cannabis-free zone

Safety is a big consideration, says v-p

Regional sewer line from Sylvan Lake is making progress towards Red Deer

$42-million project to be completed by next spring

Red Deer MLA confident cath lab is coming

Business case is the next step

Weather stalls work in fields and roadways

Hwy 2 interchange near Red Deer 80 per cent complete

WATCH: Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer open for public viewing

Doors to the 2018 Kinsmen Dream Home in Red Deer opened to… Continue reading

Blast at Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery unlikely to hit gas prices

The explosion that rocked Irving Oil’s Saint John refinery on Monday is… Continue reading

Nicks, Def Leppard among first-time rock hall nominees

NEW YORK — Stevie Nicks, who’s already in the Rock and Roll… Continue reading

Kanye West to visit Trump, discuss prison reform, violence

WASHINGTON — Rapper Kanye West has been invited to the White House.… Continue reading

Aurora Cannabis seeks to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange

EDMONTON — Marijuana company Aurora Cannabis Inc. has applied to list its… Continue reading

CMHC says annual pace of housing starts slowed to 188,683 units in September

OTTAWA — The annual pace of Canadian housing starts in September slowed… Continue reading

Residents of Saint John, N.B., warned of possible flare-ups at Irving refinery

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Residents of a Saint John, N.B., neighbourhood that… Continue reading

Liberals told to build new benefits for ill, unemployed workers, docs show

OTTAWA — The Trudeau government has been given an ambitious plan for… Continue reading

Trial told of woman’s ‘intense fear’ alone in barracks with dozens of men

HALIFAX — The trial of a British sailor accused in a gang… Continue reading

Most Read