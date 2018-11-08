It’s time to bring back the WHL All-Star Game

It has been nearly 20 years since the East clashed with the West in a true WHL best-on-best All-Star Game.

Since 2000-01, that game was replaced in various forms, most of which have been Team WHL against a Russian Junior All-Star team or prospective U20 World Junior group.

Some of those games have been spectacular and some have been duds. It’s a joy for scouts because they get to watch Canadian Western League draft-eligible players against some of the best.

Sometimes, the game is less draft-eligible focused and looks at World Junior hopefuls, depends on the particular year.

This season, Team WHL beat the Russians 2-1, before Russia got the best of Team WHL 3-1 on Tuesday. They weren’t the best, but not the worst either.

There have been plenty of ideas proposed to freshen up the game, including from The Pipeline Show host Guy Flaming.

He suggested Team WHL play against a world group, which would bring the Americans into the fold. Instead of bringing over a Russian team that only featured one WHLer this year, Flaming thinks a WHL world team could have players from up to eight countries and also show off more of the League’s top talent. It’s a fun, new and different idea.

While that could be interesting, what about a good old fashion all-star weekend?

The NHL has freshened up their game with a three-on-three tournament and with so much skill across the WHL, that could be fun to see players in that environment who fans don’t often get to see.

The CIBC Canada Russia Series, which also pits an OHL and QMJHL all-star groups against the Russians is good for Hockey Canada because it gives them another look at world junior hopefuls.

I also recognize the current format plays well on TV. It’s good for scouts too, but is it good for the players or what’s best for the fans?

I would argue that getting back to the grassroots, having more fun and allowing these kids to be kids should be the focus.

Throw the sticks in the middle and separate into a couple teams for a weekend would be a bundle of fun. There’s so much untapped personality in the WHL and to give the kids a platform to show that off would only help the league.

Fastest player in the WHL? who knows? Hardest shot, heck let’s find out.

Showcase a different community across the league each year, too.

With such a competitive year of hockey, that includes long road trips, night-in and night-out battles over the course of seven months, why not let the players have a little fun.

Logistically, finding a weekend over the WHL season that will work would be tough, but not impossible with building availability and the need to fit in a 68 game schedule.

With all the reasons not to do it, fun for the players and fans should be the priority and still makes the most sense to bring a new wrinkle to an old game.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rebels forward Jeff de Wit enjoying career year in return to Red Deer
Next story
WHL news and notes

Just Posted

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

Red Deer’s ski resort first to open in Western Canada

For many people, winter means having to wear a parka and storing… Continue reading

Alberta photographic artist speaks at RDC

Free visiting artist lecture is Nov. 14.

Central Albertans can help shape RDC’s new identity

Public input sessions held this month at main campus

UPDATED: Youths arrested after armed robbery in Red Deer

Three teens arrested

Proposed Red Deer cannabis store turned down

City says site too close to two other future marijuana stores

After Thousand Oaks shooting, picture emerges of a troubled ex-Marine known to authorities

LOS ANGELES —Before authorities said he opened fire at a Thousand Oaks… Continue reading

Clement admits to multiple acts of infidelity as long ago as last summer

OTTAWA — Former Conservative MP Tony Clement has had inappropriate online relationships… Continue reading

‘Shelves will be empty:’ Supply of food in question after fire at Iqaluit store

IQALUIT, Nunavut — Grocery retailers were moving Thursday to ensure critical supplies… Continue reading

B.C. Mountie largely at fault for crash that totalled Calgary family’s van

A judge found some blame for both drivers in a 2014 collision on a busy Aldergrove highway.

Getzlaf leads Ducks to 3-2 victory over Flames

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ryan Getzlaf and the Anaheim Ducks appear to be… Continue reading

McGill University to hold referendum on changing team nickname

Ross Montour says the time is right for McGill University to change… Continue reading

Chris Pine and David Mackenzie reunite for ‘Outlaw King’

TORONTO — If you want to see an exhausted Chris Pine, meet… Continue reading

Kathy Page, Elizabeth Hay among 2018 Writers’ Trust Awards winners

TORONTO — British-Canadian author Kathy Page choked back tears as she thanked… Continue reading

Most Read