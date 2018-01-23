Jack Eichel’s four-point night leads Buffalo Sabres past Edmonton Oilers 5-0

EDMONTON — Connor McDavid is at a loss. He can’t explain why his Edmonton Oilers can be so flat-footed.

Jack Eichel had a goal and three assists and Ryan O’Reilly scored twice as the Sabres earned an easy 5-0 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

Cam Talbot started in net for Edmonton and stopped 18-of-22 shots in 31:32 of work before Al Montoya turned aside 11-of-12 in relief for the Oilers (21-24-3), who had a three-game winning streak snapped. It was the sixth time this season that Edmonton has been shut out.

“Obviously if we knew (what was wrong), we would fix it,” said McDavid. “We would stop having performances like this. For some reason, we just don’t get up for games. It’s unacceptable on everyone’s part and it starts at the top.”

Sam Reinhart had a goal and two assists and Zemgus Girgensons also scored for the Sabres (13-26-9), who won their second game in a row for just the second time on the season. The first time they won back-to-back games this season was Oct. 21 and 24.

“It’s big,” Eichel said. “We come in on a back-to-back against a team that is probably energized, they had a few days (off), we had an emotional win (over Calgary) last night, so we want to come and play a good road first and obviously to get a power play goal early, to get yourself feeling good, it’s important.”

Robin Lehner made 33 saves to earn his second shutout of the season for the Sabres.

“We know where we’re at and it’s not just one game that’s going to do anything at this point, we need to be consistent and all we can do is take it day by day and this was another step for us,” Reinhart said. “Right now, we’re all on the same page and I think that was evident tonight.”

The game’s first goal didn’t come until there were five minutes left in the first period as Buffalo’s Reinhart tipped a Rasmus Ristolainen power-play point shot that hit Oilers goalie Cam Talbot and trickled across the goal line before he could get back to fish it out.

Buffalo benefited from a sloppy start to the second by Edmonton to make it 2-0 as O’Reilly scored his 12th of the season on a rebound just 17 seconds into the period.

The Sabres padded their lead 6:30 into the second as a puck caromed in off of Girgensons’s skate and into the net on a two-on-one break.

They made it 4-0 with another power-play goal 12 minutes into the second as Eichel rifled a shot into the top corner. Montoya came in to replace Talbot after the goal.

The Sabres added yet another power-play goal against Edmonton’s worst home penalty killing unit before the second period was over, O’Reilly’s second of the game.

“Horrendous. The penalty-kill was horrendous,” said Oilers head coach Todd McLellan. “Guys didn’t do their jobs, were reacting slow and our power play did nothing to create any momentum.”

There was no scoring in the third.

Both teams return to action on Thursday, as the Oilers play host to the Calgary Flames. The Sabres head to Vancouver to face the Canucks.

Notes: It was the final of two meetings this season between the two teams, with the Sabres winning the previous encounter 3-1 on Nov. 24 in Buffalo… The Oilers were without Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (ribs), while Buffalo didn’t have the services of Zach Bogosian (lower body) or Josh Gorges (illness).

Previous story
New women’s soccer coach Heiner-Moller sees seamless transition from Herdman era
Next story
McCarty scores two, Rebels snap losing streak

Just Posted

Blackfalds firefighter battling cancer

A volunteer firefighter in Blackfalds for 15 years, Dave Sutherland now battling… Continue reading

Red Deer transit users are concerned about the future

But recreation centre users are glad facility hours were maintained

Community cardiac awareness dinner and show to be held

Continued focus to bring cardiac catheterization lab to Red Deer

Red Deer businesses react to 2.02 per cent tax increase for 2018

Chamber would prefer zero increase, while DBA thinks it’s reasonable

Bring on the rodeo says Red Deer County mayor

Canadian Finals Rodeo’s move to Red Deer good for whole region, says Red Deer County Mayor Jim Wood

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

RDC chosen to host 2019 men’s volleyball national championship

Sports enthusiasts in Red Deer will have more to look forward to… Continue reading

Police is still looking for Second World War army passport owner

No one has claimed a rare Second World War German army passport… Continue reading

DJ Sabatoge and TR3 Band kick off Sylvan Lake’s Winterfest 2018

Central Alberta’s youngest DJ will open for TR3 Band kicking off Town… Continue reading

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

WATCH news on the go: Replay Red Deer Jan. 21

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month