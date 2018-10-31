Zeke Thurston of Big Valley puts up the top score in the saddle bronc on Wednesday during the day 2 performance CFR 45 in Red Deer at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Jake Vold breaks CFR record on night two

Ponoka’s Wacey Finkbeiner wins day 2 bull riding

Jake Vold is riding high at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The Ponoka cowboy was the top man for the second straight night in the bareback and he did it in style Wednesday night at the Centrium.

Vold rode Virgil for a score of 90.25, a new CFR record, topping the previous mark of 90 by Kyle Bowers in 2003. Vold has a long history with that horse and he was just happy to get a qualified ride this time around.

“This is the third year I’ve had him in a row (at CFR). Was 89.5 the first time and he bucked me off the last time, I was glad to even the score this time,” Vold said.

“That’s the seventh time I’ve had him and I’ve had huge success on that horse, he’s been phenomenal in my career. He’s that guy, he’s the man and he scares the hell out of me. You’re scared and nervous every time you see your name next to him.”

Considering the knee injury that Vold suffered last year at the NFR, he figures this is the freshest he has felt coming into any CFR.

“I’m fresh, I haven’t been on in a couple months,” Vold said.

“There were some things at home, did some ranching. I’ve just been enjoying it and healing up. I come in here probably as fresh as I’ve ever been. I feel ready to have some fun and that’s been my game plan.”

Red Deer’s own Carter Sahli also had a special performance in front of the hometown crowd, putting up an 81.5 in boys steer riding for top spot on the day. It was also the best ride of any competitor over the first two days.

“Just felt pretty good in front of the hometown crowd. Was good to get my first qualified ride of the week, have to keep going,” said the 15-year-old Hunting Hills High School student.

“(Tuesday) I was nervous because you want to do well in front of the home crowd. Got the bugs out. It’s been good, quite a bit more than I expected, I’ve been to Edmonton twice, thought it would be hard to live up to that one.”

Ponoka bull rider Wacey Finkbeiner was also a winner on day 2 in the premiere event. Finkbeiner rode to an 87.25 score on a bull called Panda Haus, the top performance Wednesday.

“Good young bull from Outlaw Buckers and the bull went both ways and tested me a few times but it ended up working out pretty good,” he said.

“Overall, I feel 100 per cent. This is probably the healthiest I’ve been coming into the finals and the crowds here have been outstanding.”

Day 2, top three performers:

Bareback: Jake Vold (Airdrie) 90.25; Richard Champion (Dublin, TX) 87.25; Jacob Stemo (Bashaw) 86.75.

Bull Riding: Wacey Finkbeiner (Ponoka) 87.25; Scott Schiffner (Strathmore) 85.25; Zane Lambert (Ponoka) 84.25.

Ladies Barrel Racing: Callahan Crossley (Savona) 13.823 seconds, Taylor Manning (Yellowhead County) 13.948; Diane Skocdopole (Big Valley) 13.963.

Saddle Bronc: Zeke Thurston (Big Valley) 87.75; Jake Watson (Hudson’s Hope, B.C.) 87; Cort Scheer and Isaac Diaz 79.25.

Novice Bareback: Mason Helmeczi (Sundre) 74.50.

Novice Saddle Bronc: Lucas Macza (High River) 74.

Steer wrestling: Clayton Moore (Pouce Coupe, B.C.) 3.6 seconds; Derek Frank and Stephen Culling 3.9 (tie).

Team Roping: Riley Minor/ Brady Minor and Levi Simpson/ Jeremy Buhler 4.3 (tie).

Tie-down roping: Shane Hanchey (Sulphur, LA) 7.4 seconds; Curtis Cassidy (Donalda) 7.9; Kyle Lucas (Carstairs) 8.5.


Email sports tips to Byron Hackett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Ponoka’s Jake Vold rides to a Canadian Finals Rodeo record of 90.25 on Virgil to win day 2 of the bareback riding at CFR 45 in Red Deer at the Centrium on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Clint Laye of Cadogan rides to an 84.75 on Uptown Flash during the day 2 performance at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley puts up the top score in the saddle bronc on Wednesday during the day 2 performance CFR 45 in Red Deer at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Veteran bull rider Scott Schiffner of Strathmore rides to an 85.25 on day 2 of the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Previous story
Eberle’s 2 goals lead Islanders over Penguins 6-3
Next story
Skate Canada sectionals bring top talent to Red Deer

Just Posted

Red Deer College students happy with tuition cap

“Absolutely student-friendly”

LaGrange to leave Red Deer Catholic board

Byelection to be held

Mountie bear sprayed during struggle with suspect

A 22-year-old man is facing more than 40 charges in connection with incidents over last week

What kind of arts and culture facility will best meet Red Deer’s needs?

Public survey results will be shared with the public on Dec. 6

Lacombe County farm family donates land for public natural area

Frank and Rose Kuhnen donated 65 acres on Red Deer River near Alix

VIDEO: Rebels forward Brandon Hagel inks deal with Blackhawks

After a red-hot start to the WHL season, Red Deer Rebels forward… Continue reading

Calgary 2026 Olympic Games bid survives city council vote on plebiscite

CALGARY — A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic… Continue reading

Murdered B.C. girl’s mom gets interpreter but group questions why she had to ask

VANCOUVER — The mother of a 13-year-old girl found murdered in Burnaby,… Continue reading

Ottawa argues one province’s failure to bring in a carbon tax will harm others

REGINA — The federal government argues it has jurisdiction to impose a… Continue reading

B.C. looks to prescribed burns to fight wildfires, regenerate ecosystems

VICTORIA — British Columbia’s government says it supports starting its own fires… Continue reading

Second Royal Canadian Navy ship hit by fire while deployed off Europe

HALIFAX — For the second time in four days, a Royal Canadian… Continue reading

‘Lady Chatterley’ copy from famous trial sells for $72,000

LONDON — A paperback copy of “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” used by the… Continue reading

Air Canada Q3 profit down from a year ago, operating revenue up 11 per cent

MONTREAL — Air Canada saw its third-quarter profit drop compared with a… Continue reading

Torstar reports $18.8M Q3 loss, revenue falls 13 per cent to $126.4M

TORONTO — Torstar Corp. reported a loss of $18.8 million in its… Continue reading

Most Read