Jake Vold breaks CFR record on night two

Zeke Thurston of Big Valley puts up the top score in the saddle bronc on Wednesday during the day 2 performance CFR 45 in Red Deer at the Centrium. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Jake Vold is riding high at the Canadian Finals Rodeo.

The Ponoka cowboy was the top man for the second straight night in the bareback and he did it in style Wednesday night at the Centrium.

Vold rode Virgil for a score of 90.25, a new CFR record, topping the previous mark of 90 by Kyle Bowers in 2003. Vold has a long history with that horse and he was just happy to get a qualified ride this time around.

“This is the third year I’ve had him in a row (at CFR). Was 89.5 the first time and he bucked me off the last time, I was glad to even the score this time,” Vold said.

“That’s the seventh time I’ve had him and I’ve had huge success on that horse, he’s been phenomenal in my career. He’s that guy, he’s the man and he scares the hell out of me. You’re scared and nervous every time you see your name next to him.”

Considering the knee injury that Vold suffered last year at the NFR, he figures this is the freshest he has felt coming into any CFR.

“I’m fresh, I haven’t been on in a couple months,” Vold said.

“There were some things at home, did some ranching. I’ve just been enjoying it and healing up. I come in here probably as fresh as I’ve ever been. I feel ready to have some fun and that’s been my game plan.”

Red Deer’s own Carter Sahli also had a special performance in front of the hometown crowd, putting up an 81.5 in boys steer riding for top spot on the day. It was also the best ride of any competitor over the first two days.

“Just felt pretty good in front of the hometown crowd. Was good to get my first qualified ride of the week, have to keep going,” said the 15-year-old Hunting Hills High School student.

“(Tuesday) I was nervous because you want to do well in front of the home crowd. Got the bugs out. It’s been good, quite a bit more than I expected, I’ve been to Edmonton twice, thought it would be hard to live up to that one.”

Ponoka bull rider Wacey Finkbeiner was also a winner on day 2 in the premiere event. Finkbeiner rode to an 87.25 score on a bull called Panda Haus, the top performance Wednesday.

“Good young bull from Outlaw Buckers and the bull went both ways and tested me a few times but it ended up working out pretty good,” he said.

“Overall, I feel 100 per cent. This is probably the healthiest I’ve been coming into the finals and the crowds here have been outstanding.”

Day 2, top three performers:

Bareback: Jake Vold (Airdrie) 90.25; Richard Champion (Dublin, TX) 87.25; Jacob Stemo (Bashaw) 86.75.

Bull Riding: Wacey Finkbeiner (Ponoka) 87.25; Scott Schiffner (Strathmore) 85.25; Zane Lambert (Ponoka) 84.25.

Ladies Barrel Racing: Callahan Crossley (Savona) 13.823 seconds, Taylor Manning (Yellowhead County) 13.948; Diane Skocdopole (Big Valley) 13.963.

Saddle Bronc: Zeke Thurston (Big Valley) 87.75; Jake Watson (Hudson’s Hope, B.C.) 87; Cort Scheer and Isaac Diaz 79.25.

Novice Bareback: Mason Helmeczi (Sundre) 74.50.

Novice Saddle Bronc: Lucas Macza (High River) 74.

Steer wrestling: Clayton Moore (Pouce Coupe, B.C.) 3.6 seconds; Derek Frank and Stephen Culling 3.9 (tie).

Team Roping: Riley Minor/ Brady Minor and Levi Simpson/ Jeremy Buhler 4.3 (tie).

Tie-down roping: Shane Hanchey (Sulphur, LA) 7.4 seconds; Curtis Cassidy (Donalda) 7.9; Kyle Lucas (Carstairs) 8.5.



Ponoka’s Jake Vold rides to a Canadian Finals Rodeo record of 90.25 on Virgil to win day 2 of the bareback riding at CFR 45 in Red Deer at the Centrium on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

Clint Laye of Cadogan rides to an 84.75 on Uptown Flash during the day 2 performance at the Canadian Finals Rodeo in Red Deer on Wednesday. (Photo by BYRON HACKETT/Advocate Staff)

