Dylan Bilton of Innisfail was among the four good rides in the bareback Thursday at the Ponoka Stampede, scoring an 82.75, which put him ninth overall. (Photo by Jordie Dwyer)

Jake Vold tops the field in bareback riding on Day 4 of Ponoka Stampede

Airdrie cowboy Jake Vold put on a show for the fans on Day 4 at the Ponoka Stampede.

Vold put up an 88.75-point ride on Calgary Stampede Rodeo’s “Y Not Crystal” to take over first place in bareback riding heading into competition Saturday.

Coburn Bradshaw had the best score of the week Friday in the saddle bronc with an 86.25, one point ahead of Sterling Crawley.

Sage Kimzey had the best bull ride of the day at 84.50, but he still trails Ponoka’s own Wacy Finkbeiner who had an 88-point ride on Thursday.

Taci Bettis put herself in second overall in barrel racing with a 17.602 on Day 4. She’s just behind leader Stevi Hillman, who had a 17.560 on Tuesday to take the lead.

Kal Klovanksy moved into third place in the steer wrestling with his combined time of 13.9. That still trails Craig Weisgerber of Ponoka who has an 11-second time at the top of the leaderboard.

Cade Swor’s combined time of 18.5 seconds shifted him into second place just behind Clayton Smith in tie-down roping.

The Stampede carries through the weekend, with the final round on Monday afternoon.


Most Read

