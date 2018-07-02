James could return to play for Colombia against England

Colombia’s James Rodriguez, left, walks past Colombia head coach Jose Pekerman, right, as he leaves the pitch during the group H match between Senegal and Colombia, at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Samara Arena in Samara, Russia, Thursday, June 28, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

MOSCOW — James Rodriguez “doesn’t have a serious injury,” and that is good news for Colombia.

The attacking midfielder, who was substituted with a calf muscle problem during last week’s 1-0 victory over Senegal, has undergone medical scans and could play Tuesday against England in the round of 16 at the World Cup.

“After his MRI we knew that he doesn’t have a serious injury,” Colombia coach Jose Pekerman said Monday. “So we still have one and a half days to see how he feels.”

If Rodriguez can’t play, Pekerman said forward Luis Muriel will step in — as he did against Senegal.

“He’s able to change the pace. He’s technically gifted. He’s really fast and can play well with teammates,” Pekerman said of the Sevilla forward. “He brings many skills to the pitch so of course we take him into account and we think he will be able to co-ordinate well if he has to play.”

The team has previously said a swelling was found in Rodriguez’s calf muscle.

While England was able to rest eight players for its last group game against Belgium, Colombia had to fight to the last minute to get past Senegal after losing its opening match to Japan. That gives the team the momentum England lacks, Pekerman said.

“This gives us an important opportunity because we have played very tough, decisive matches until now,” Pekerman said. “This has made us stronger, more confident and we believe more in ourselves. We’re very self-confident and that will compensate the fact the other team has been able to rest more.”

Pekerman also said this year’s World Cup has shown the resurgence of centre back Yerry Mina, who managed only six appearances for Barcelona last season. Mina scored twice in three games for Colombia in the group stage, including the goal which beat Senegal and secured advancement.

The coach said Mina is back in the kind of form he showed in South America before moving to Spain.

“He is the Yerry we know from Colombia, Brazil and the national team,” Pekerman said. “I think he can do great things wherever he plays, and with the national team even more.”

Previous story
Federer shows new look, familiar dominance at Wimbledon
Next story
AP Basketball Writer Jim O’Connell dead at age 64

Just Posted

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

WATCH: Red Deerians celebrate Canada’s 151st birthday

“It makes you feel grateful to be living here in this wonderful country”

We need to be paying attention to older immigrant children, too

When Jonathan Murillo Zapata stepped off the plane at Dulles Airport, he… Continue reading

Trudeau thanks Canadians for standing up for each other as counter-tariffs begin

OTTAWA — As the country celebrates Canada Day, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… Continue reading

Put your knowledge of Canada to the test

Here are 20 questions about our amazing country this Canada Day. How many do you know?

WATCH: First graduating class at St. Joseph High School

A graduation ceremony was held at the Red Deer Catholic Regional school Saturday morning

Wildlife scientists warn about possible trichomonosis cases in N.S., N.B.

HALIFAX — Scientists say they’ve received about 10 unconfirmed reports of a… Continue reading

Harvey Weinstein accused of forcible sex act by a 3rd woman

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein was charged with a sex crime against… Continue reading

European Union moves against Poland for its new court law

BRUSSELS — The European Union opened another rule-of-law procedure Monday against Poland… Continue reading

Fresh grounds for coffee: Study shows it may boost longevity

CHICAGO — Go ahead and have that cup of coffee, maybe even… Continue reading

Kentucky GOP cuts vision, dental care for 460,000 people

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration is cutting dental and vision… Continue reading

Toronto police identify rapper Smoke Dawg as one of two killed in shooting

TORONTO — An up-and-coming rap artist was one of two people killed… Continue reading

PM addresses groping allegation, says he doesn’t recall ‘negative interactions’

OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he does not remember any… Continue reading

Trudeau’s Regina visit doesn’t include Indigenous protest at legislature

REGINA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government continues to “engage… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month