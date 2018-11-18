Team Jamie Koe tweeted this image out shortly before their morning match on Sunday. They were ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday for unsportsmanlike behaviour. (Twitter Photo)

Jamie Koe rink kicked out of Red Deer Curling Classic

Skip Jamie Koe and his team from Yellowknife, NWT was ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday afternoon.

The World Curling Tour, who is overseeing the event, announced on Twitter that the team had been removed for unsportsmanlike behavior. They were forced to forfeit their remaining game.

Koe along with teammates Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were barred from the 2018 event and future Red Deer Curling Classic events.

The Koe rink won their opening match on Friday against Jeremy Harty but lost Saturday to Ted Appelman and again to Kody Hartung. Sunday in the 12:30 p.m. draw, they played just an end against the Josh Heidt rink.

Various social media reports indicated that the team was excessively intoxicated during their game and the committee made their decision at that point.

The 56-team bonspiel started on Friday morning and wraps up Monday at the Pidherney Centre.

More to come.


