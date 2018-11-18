Jamie Koe rink kicked out of Red Deer Curling Classic

Team Jamie Koe tweeted this image out shortly before their morning match on Sunday. They were ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday for unsportsmanlike behaviour. (Twitter Photo)

Skip Jamie Koe and his team from Yellowknife, NWT was ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic on Sunday afternoon.

The World Curling Tour, who is overseeing the event, announced on Twitter that the team had been removed for unsportsmanlike behavior. They were forced to forfeit their remaining game.

The team of Jamie Koe, Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby has been ejected from the Red Deer Curling Classic due to unsportsmanlike behaviour, forfeiting their remaining game. #curling #wcthttps://t.co/DmrezFmzwq — World Curling Tour (@worldcurltour) November 18, 2018

Koe along with teammates Ryan Fry, Chris Schille and DJ Kidby were barred from the 2018 event and future Red Deer Curling Classic events.

The Koe rink won their opening match on Friday against Jeremy Harty but lost Saturday to Ted Appelman and again to Kody Hartung. Sunday in the 12:30 p.m. draw, they played just an end against the Josh Heidt rink.

Various social media reports indicated that the team was excessively intoxicated during their game and the committee made their decision at that point.

From Wade Thurber, Manager of Red Deer Curling Centre “They went out to curl and they were extremely drunk and breaking brooms and swearing and just unacceptable behaviour that nobody wants to watch or hear or listen to and it was just enough was enough”#cbccurl — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 19, 2018

As for kicking out the curlers? “we wanted all the spectators and the curlers to know that we've done something about it cause there was quite a bit of backlash, getting lots of complaints and everyone saying the same thing that we needed to get them out of here, kick them out” — Devin Heroux (@Devin_Heroux) November 19, 2018

Life comes at you fast pic.twitter.com/Pp6mv5kKS1 — John Cullen (@cullenthecurler) November 18, 2018

The 56-team bonspiel started on Friday morning and wraps up Monday at the Pidherney Centre.

More to come.



Email sports tips to Byron Hackett

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter