Japan advances on yellow cards despite losing at World Cup

VOLGOGRAD, Russia — Amid a crescendo of boos and whistles as neither side tried to score, Japan advanced to the knockout round at the World Cup because of a newly implemented tiebreaker — fewer yellow cards.

The Japanese, barely playing for the final 15 minutes of the match, lost to Poland 1-0 Thursday. But they still reached the round of 16 because Colombia beat Senegal 1-0 in the other Group H match.

Both Japan and Senegal finished the group phase with four points, had the same goal difference and the same amount of goals scored. Starting at this year’s tournament, disciplinary records — known as fair play — were added by FIFA as a tiebreaker. Japan had four yellow cards in its three group matches while Senegal had six.

It’s the first time since 1982 that no African team has advanced from the first round at the World Cup.

Poland, which had already been eliminated, got its goal from defender Jan Bednarek in the 59th minute. He beat his marker at the far post and volleyed in a swerving free kick from Rafal Kurzawa.

When Bednarek scored, Japan was facing elimination. However, Colombia’s goal in the 74th minute of the other group match in Samara meant Japan was in second place and would advance.

As the game continued, it barely got above walking pace, prompting many inside the Volgograd Arena to show their displeasure by whistling and booing.

During injury time, Japan’s players softly passed the ball among themselves, while their Polish opponents barely made an effort, content to finish the tournament with a victory following two losses.

Japan coach Akira Nishino made six changes to the starting lineup ahead of the match — all four of Japan’s scorers in the previous two games were left on the bench. But the Japanese still had more of the chances in the first half.

Poland had an early chance to take the lead in the 32nd minute when Japan goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima stopped a header from Kamil Grosicki. Scampering across his goal before diving, Kawashima clawed the ball to safety just before it had crossed the line.

Robert Lewandowski then had a chance to put Poland ahead 2-0 — a result that would have allowed Senegal to advance — in the 74th minute after a swift counterattack but his effort flew over the bar.

GROUP DYNAMICS

Japan will next face the winner of Group G, either Belgium or England, on Monday in Rostov-on-Don. Colombia, which won the group with six points, will play the second place team in that group on Tuesday in Moscow.

Senegal, however, has become the first victim of the new tiebreaker.

“I don’t know if the regulation is cruel or not, but I can’t ask my players to go on the pitch in order to avoid yellow cards,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said. “You have to be in contact with other players when you play football. This is how you play football. It worked against us.”

KNOCKOUT ROUND

Japan has reached the knockout round at the World Cup three times in the last five tournaments.

Previous story
Canadian Eugenie Bouchard qualifies for main draw at Wimbledon

Just Posted

Alberta economy has recovered two-thirds of recession losses: government

EDMONTON — The Alberta government says the provincial economy has recovered about… Continue reading

New Brunswick set for cannabis retail but first year sales less than forecast

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick says it will be ready for cannabis sales… Continue reading

Mike Duffy lawyers raise spectre of past scandal in bid to sue Senate

OTTAWA — Sen. Mike Duffy’s lawyers are recalling the political scandal surrounding… Continue reading

CFL Eskimos brass on northern visits to talk about name, ‘where we fit in’

INUVIK, N.W.T. — Officials from the Edmonton Eskimos Canadian Football League club… Continue reading

Kroger to test grocery deliveries with driverless cars

SAN FRANCISCO — Kroger Co. is about to test whether it can… Continue reading

WATCH: Mayor’s Garden Party attracts up to 400 people to City Hall Park

Lemonade and cake served, music played

Union launches ‘I Shop Canada’ campaign to counter U.S. trade moves

Canada’s largest private sector union is launching a national social media campaign… Continue reading

Canadians dodged paying feds up to $3B in taxes on foreign income: CRA

OTTAWA — Canadians dodged paying Ottawa somewhere between $800 million and $3… Continue reading

Joe Jackson turned his children into stars, but at a price

NEW YORK — Joe Jackson once had his own dreams of success.… Continue reading

Queen Elizabeth II ‘under the weather,’ cancels appearance

LONDON — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is feeling poorly and… Continue reading

Former teacher Doug Sturrock pours a half-century into book on Canadian rugby

Doug Sturrock’s history of Canadian rugby is a labour of love, a… Continue reading

Move over UPS truck: Amazon delivery vans to hit the street

SEATTLE — Your Amazon packages, which usually show up in a UPS… Continue reading

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

NEW YORK — Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores… Continue reading

Past pot conviction won’t automatically prevent involvement in cannabis industry

OTTAWA — The federal government is imposing strict regulations aimed at ensuring… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month