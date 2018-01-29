Jaromir Jagr heading back to his Czech hometown club

NHL great Jaromir Jahr has been reassigned by the Calgary Flames to the Kladno Knights, a team in his native Czech Republic that the forward owns.

The move on Monday came after Calgary placed the 45-year-old Jagr on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his NHL contract so he could return to Europe to finish the season.

Kladno, just west of the capital Prague, is Jagr’s hometown.

Jagr thanked Calgary “for giving me the immense opportunity to be a part of their team and continue my NHL career,” adding “I am very disappointed that things did not turn out as we had hoped.”

Jagr had only a goal and six assists in 22 games for Calgary after signing a one-year, $1 million contract on Oct. 4 as an unrestricted free agent. He hasn’t played since Dec. 31 because of what the team called a lower-body injury.

“I now look forward to continuing the season in Kladno,” he said.

Jagr is the active NHL leader with 1,733 games played, 766 goals, 1,555 assists, and 1,921 points. He is second only to Wayne Gretzky on the all-time scoring list.

“Jaromir Jagr is ready to return to the Czech Republic,” Kladno spokesman Vit Heral said.

