Jays closer Osuna charged with assault, placed on administrative leave

Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna has been placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball after being charged with assault.

The league said Tuesday it is investigating the circumstances of the charges in accordance with the joint domestic violence policy between the league and the MLB Players Association.

Toronto Police said Osuna will appear in court June 18, but wouldn’t provide more details.

“We are aware of the incident involving Roberto and fully support the decision by the Commissioner’s Office to place him on administrative leave,” the Jays said in a statement. “We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization.

“As this remains an ongoing investigation by Toronto Police, the club will not comment further on the matter.”

The 23-year-old Osuna is in his fourth MLB season, all with the Blue Jays.

The native of Juan Jose Rios, Mexico, has nine saves in 15 appearances this season with a 2.93 earned-run average and 13 strikeouts.

The Blue Jays started a six-game homestand Tuesday night against Seattle. The team had planned give away Osuna T-Shirts to the first 15,000 fans attending Thursday’s series finale against the Mariners, but have changed the giveaway to shirts featuring infielder Yangervis Solarte.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jake Petricka from triple-A Buffalo to take Osuna’s spot on the roster.

Major League Baseball and the Players Association agreed on a domestic violence policy in 2015. It allows the league to discipline a player for an alleged domestic violence incident regardless of whether it results in a trial.

Relief pitcher Aroldis Chapman was the first player to be disciplined under the terms of the policy when the league suspended him for the first 30 games of the 2016 season for an alleged incident on Dec. 7, 2015. Days later, shortstop Jose Reyes was suspended for the first 51 games of the 2016 season for an alleged incident.

The Canadian Press

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. A previous version incorrectly stated Osuna is in his third season.

