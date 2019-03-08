Jays down Pirates twice in pair of split-squad spring training games

Marcus Stroman pitched four scoreless innings in one game, Anthony Alford hit two home runs in another, and the Toronto Blue Jays downed the Pittsburgh Pirates in a pair of split-squad spring training games on Friday.

Stroman allowed one hit and struck out three in his home start in Dunedin, Fla., to help Toronto beat the Pirates 5-2. The Blue Jays won the road matchup 11-0 in Bradenton, Fla., powered by Alford’s two homers and a 3-for-5 day from shortstop prospect Bo Bichette.

Bichette hit a two-run homer off Matt Eckelman as part of Toronto’s five-run fourth inning.

Jonathan Davis and Billy McKinney also homered in the road game and right-hander Sean Reid-Foley worked four hitless innings, striking out four and walking one, to earn the victory.

Freddy Galvis hit a solo homer and Brandon Drury drove in a pair in Toronto’s home win at Dunedin Stadium. Justin Smoak and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had the other two RBIs.

The Blue Jays have won six straight exhibition games to improve their pre-season record to 7-6-1.

Toronto opens the regular season at home March 28 against the Detroit Tigers.

The Canadian Press

