Jefferson, Coleman, Harris named top performers for Week 17 of the CFL season

TORONTO — Saskatchewan defensive lineman Willie Jefferson, B.C. defensive tackle Davon Coleman and Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris are the CFL top performers for Week 17.

Jefferson grabbed a Mike Reilly pass out of the air and returning it 49 yards for a touchdown late in the Roughriders’ 19-12 win over visiting Edmonton on Monday. He also had five defensive tackles, including a sack.

Coleman had two interceptions and three tackles, including one for a loss, in the Lions’s 26-23 win over Toronto on Saturday night in Vancouver.

Harris racked up 132 rushing yards on 20 carries, as well as 31 receiving yards on three receptions, in the Blue Bombers’ 40-32 win at Ottawa on Friday.

