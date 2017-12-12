Canada’s midfielder Jessie Fleming (17) shoots and scores on defender Lixy Rodriguez (12) and Costa Rica during first half soccer action of a friendly match in Winnipeg, Thursday, June 8, 2017. Jessie Fleming and Kris Twardek have been named Canadian under-20 soccer players of the year.It’s the third straight year winning the award for Fleming, a 19-year-old from London, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

Jessie Fleming, Kris Twardek named Canada’s under-20 soccer players of the year

TORONTO — Jessie Fleming and Kris Twardek have been named Canadian under-20 soccer players of the year.

It’s the third straight year winning the award for Fleming, a 19-year-old from London, Ont.

Fleming has become an influential midfielder with the Canada women’s team, registering a goal and an assist in 11 appearances this year. She also helped UCLA reach the NCAA College Cup final and is one of three finalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy for the best female U.S. college player.

“Jessie has been building her identity this year as one of the leading international midfielders,” Canadian national coach John Herdman said in a statement. “She has been doing that on the field with a goal against Costa Rica and a standout performance against U.S.A. where she really did set the standard for any midfielder when playing against arguably the best team in the world.”

Twardek represented Canada at the CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship in February (one goal in two matches) and then made his senior debut against El Salvador in October.

The 20-year-old from Ottawa finished the 2016-17 season in England on loan to Braintree Town where he made 12 appearances. He returned to Millwall this season and made his League One debut against Hull City on Nov. 21.

“Kris is a player that has evolved quite a lot in the past year and you can tell we have in our hands a great player for Canada,” said Canadian men’s coach Octavio Zambrano. “He did not disappoint when he came into the men’s national team in October as everything we saw him do with his club he brought into our camp.”

The winners were decided in a Canadian Soccer Association vote of national teams coaches as well as Canadian clubs and coaches.

Fleming finished ahead of Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Sarah Stratigakis (University of Michigan) and Gabrielle Carle (Florida State University).

Twardek finished ahead of Tristan Borges (SC Herenveen), Luca Uccello (Toronto FC II) and James Pantemis (Montreal Impact).

The U-20 player of the year awards were open to male footballers born 1997 or later and female players born 1998 or later.

CANADIAN U-20 PLAYERS OF THE YEAR

2017 – Kris Twardek & Jessie Fleming

2016 – Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla & Jessie Fleming

2015 – Michael Petrasso & Jessie Fleming

2014 – Michael Petrasso & Kadeisha Buchanan

2013 – Dylan Carreiro & Kadeisha Buchanan

2012 – Doneil Henry & Sabrina D’Angelo

2011 – Ashtone Morgan & Amelia Pietrangelo

2010 – Ethan Gage & Jonelle Filigno

2009 – Nana Attakora & Chelsea Stewart

2008 – Nana Attakora & Jonelle Filigno

2007 – Asmir Begovic & Sophie Schmidt

2006 – David Edgar & Jodi-Ann Robinson

2005 – Ryan Gyaki & Kara Lang

Previous story
Reds star Joey Votto voted winner of Toronto Star’s Lou Marsh Trophy
Next story
Canada’s Van Landeghem, Bouchard retire from competitive swimming

Just Posted

WATCH: Finishing touches being put on Servus Arena

The finishing touches are being put on Red Deer’s newest arena. The… Continue reading

Suspect in police chase in court

RCMP opened fire twice while trying to arrest suspects in vehicle chase in October

New temporary beds will immediately help Red Deer homeless

The 20 new temporary beds approved for Safe Harbour’s warming centre cannot… Continue reading

Red Deer RCMP are seeking man posing as a police officer

Suspect is large, in his 30s, with red hair and beard

Update: “Someone knows something” – police

Motorist dies near Ponoka after loose tire collides with vehicle near Ponoka

Red Deer police seize rifles and shotguns from storage locker

A man and a woman facing nearly 200 charges after 29 firearms seized last month

Notley criticizes MLA who fired staffer after sex harassment complaint

Notley says if Jason Nixon was her house leader he’d be out of a job immediately.

Red Deer needs to find a solution to syringe debris: city manager

City will consider the problem during the 2018 operating budget talks

WestJet Christmas video turns children’s wishes into reality

This year’s annual video took a new spin on the 12 days of Christmas

VIDEO: Replay Red Deer Dec. 10

Watch news highlights from Red Deer and Central Alberta

VIDEO: B.C. to end geographic area rent increases, close fixed-term lease loopholes

Both clauses allowed landlords to raise rents above the max annual allowable rent increase

UPDATE: Train hits hydro pole, causes outage near Deltaport

No injuries reported but traffic in and out of Deltaport is blocked

A Red Deer daycare coordinator wins provincial award of excellence

Nicole Morrell is a coordinator at Johnstone Daycare

Holiday shopping season picking up in Red Deer

With 18 shopping days left until Christmas, Red Deer businesses are cautiously… Continue reading

Most Read

Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $185 for 260 issues (must live in delivery area to qualify) Unlimited Digital Access 99 cents for the first four weeks and then only $15 per month Five-day delivery plus unlimited digital access for $15 a month